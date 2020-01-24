Wozniacki retires with fulfilled dreams Sports

Dane Caroline Wozniacki is retiring after losing the match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur on January 24, 2020 in Melbourne Park, Australia. – Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, January 24 – Caroline Wozniacki said she hoped to be remembered as a hard worker who made the locker room a friendlier place when she retired after her third round loss at the Australian Open today.

Wozniacki’s loss left a brilliant career behind for one of Denmark’s most successful athletes and after her match with her country’s flag she danced through the Melbourne Arena to the hardships of Sweet Caroline.

The 29-year-old spent 71 weeks at the top of the world and ended the race with 30 individual titles, including her only Grand Slam title in Melbourne in 2018.

“As a child, I had a dream. I wanted to win a grand slam. I wanted to be number one in the world, ”she told reporters.

“People thought I was crazy because I come from a small country. But I did it. I worked so hard for it every day. “

Wozniacki, who was coached by her father Piotr, rose to the top on the back of a sustained game characterized by incredible field coverage and relentless counterattacks.

She reached her first grand slam final at the age of 19 at the 2009 US Open, but fell in the final hurdle against Belgian Kim Clijsters.

Her first stint as the world’s # 1 followed in October 2010, and she ended the year with six titles touring – an accomplishment that she would repeat in 2011.

However, there was constant criticism that she hadn’t won a Grand Slam, and critics mocked her lack of power and dragging style.

She finally cleared up those doubts after winning the Australian Open and returning to number one in January 2018.

Wozniacki thought about her legacy and said she hoped to be remembered as someone who gave everything on the court and was a pioneer for players from outside the tennis elite.

“I hope that I can also get inspiration from players from small countries who may never have been number one in the world rankings or a Grand Slam champion … that they can,” she said.

“I hope I’m a bit lucky in the locker room.

“Everyone wants to be the best. I hope that with the chats and fun conversations we had, I gave some excitement and relief and a little luck in the locker room. “

Wozniacki announced last month that she wanted to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee.

“I think there is so much in life,” she said.

“I am certain that there will be times when I wish I would play in the Grand Slam final or the semi-final.”

“But do you know what? There will be other moments in my life that I think will mean as much or maybe more, who knows?”

Wozniacki was very popular with her colleagues and developed close friendships with some of her greatest rivals, including 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

An emotional Williams fended off tears when asked in her post-game interview about her friend’s resignation. “I will miss her,” said Williams. “She is one of my best friends in the world. We have a great life together for the rest of our lives, but I will miss her on tour.” – Reuters