Wozniacki tearfully retires after Jabeurs defeat | Sports

Caroline Wozniacki waves as she retires after losing the match against Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 24, 2020. – Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, January 24 – Caroline Wozniacki, a tearful but happy woman, retired today after a 7-5 defeat in the third round by Ons Jabeur from Tunisia. She ended her participation in the Australian Open and her 16-year career.

The 29-year-old said last year that Melbourne Park, where she won her only Grand Slam title two years ago, would be the place she last played as a professional tennis player.

Wozniacki, one of the most popular players, sat next to the field and soaked up the atmosphere for a few moments before turning to a crowded Melbourne arena.

“I want to thank the fans, the support we get on the pitch is really amazing. Also the support that I have had from my family, and especially from my father who has trained me over the years,” said she smiled in tears.

“I don’t normally cry, sorry, these are the special moments I will remember. It was really incredible, a great ride. However, I am very happy that I am ready for the next chapter.”

Wozniacki was known for having one of the best defenses in women’s play, but Jabeur led her out with 43 winners.

The Dane showed the fighting spirit of a champion, who came back in the decisive set of 3-0, but Jabeur was always striving to achieve the level of her performance if she managed to keep her big goals within limits.

Wozniacki lost her last service game as a professional tennis player and her last stroke was a forehand that took a long time to send Tunisian world number 78 into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

“I think it was only fitting that my career ended with a three-seater, a grinder,” laughed Wozniacki.

“And that I would end my career with a forehand mistake, those are the things I’ve worked on throughout my career.”

Wozniacki ended her last afternoon in court with a lap of honor under the Danish flag.

Jabeur, who defeated twelfth starter Johanna Konta in the first round and former number four Caroline Garcia in the second round, faces the winner of the game between Serena Williams and Wang Qiang.

“I’m really happy, I usually lose in the first round of this Grand Slam,” said the 25-year-old.

“I don’t have much experience, so I had a few nerves, especially in the third set.

“I’m really happy that I played you, Caro,” she added, turning to Wozniacki.

“You were such an inspiration.” – Reuters