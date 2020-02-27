[wpp-to-goal-flat-2020-growth-immediately-after-fourth-quarter-slides]



FILE Photo: Branding signage is noticed for WPP Team, the most significant world marketing and public relations company at their workplaces in London, Britain, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 27, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – WPP , the world’s most significant promoting business, stated it would goal flat natural and organic advancement and profit margin in 2020 as component of its restoration just after weakness in key markets dragged its fourth quarter down.

The British group described a one.9% fall in its most important measurement of natural profits much less pass-as a result of expenditures in comparison with the .five% advancement recorded in the earlier quarter.

The company also reiterated its 2021 targets of achieving organic progress in line with friends and a headline operating profit margin of at least 15%.

(Reporting by Kate Holton modifying by Paul Sandle)