Wreck of ship tied to Bermuda Triangle found from Florida – Boston Herald

Associated press

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) – Scientists found the wreck of a cargo steamship that was associated with the Bermuda triangle when it disappeared off the Atlantic coast of Florida in 1925.

The 250-foot (76-meter) SS Cotopaxi sailed from Charleston, South Carolina, to Havana when it disappeared with its 32-person crew. But a team of underwater researchers and maritime archaeologists have identified the ship’s wreck about 35 nautical miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

“The ship became part of the myth of the Bermuda triangle,” said Chuck Meide of the Lighthouse Maritime Archaeological Maritime Program.

The ship lacked important structural components and “without the knowledge of the captain and crew, they sailed in a tropical storm,” said Meide. The ship departed on November 29, 1925.

In a scene from the 1977 film Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Cotopaxi is discovered in the Gobi desert.

The findings are presented in the premiere episode of a series Science Channel, “Shipwreck Secrets,” on February 9 at 8:00 PM. EST.