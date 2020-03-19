WrestleMania 36 Carries on for a Two-Night time Streaming Celebration

WrestleMania 36 carries on for a two-evening streaming event

WWE has formally declared that their forthcoming annual wrestling occasion WrestleMania will now be continuing as a two-night function readily available for streaming on April 4 and April 5 at 7 pm ET on the WWE Network and on spend-per-check out. As a way to beat the world’s ongoing struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania 36 has been relocated to a shut set that will only be attended by crucial staff with three-time Tremendous Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski having to Twitter to verify that he is set to host the function.

It is formal! I’m web hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be far too significant for just a single night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 2-Evening event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Explain to you additional this Friday evening on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV.

— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

“In coordination with nearby companions and governing administration officials, WrestleMania and all linked gatherings in Tampa Bay will not just take location. Nonetheless, WrestleMania will even now stream dwell on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Community and be accessible on shell out-per-view. Only crucial staff will be on the closed set at WWE’s coaching facility in Orlando, Florida to create WrestleMania.” WWE said in statement (via Deadline).

Initially scheduled to consider place at the Raymond James Stadium, WrestleMania 36 will be the initially ever Wrestlemania that will occurred for two-night and the first WWE pay-for every-look at celebration with no attending enthusiasts. The forthcoming wrestling celebration will characteristic matches concerning WWE superstars Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship The Undertaker and AJ Styles Goldberg and Roman Reigns. WrestleMania 36 will also function John Cena‘s 1st match considering the fact that his return from hiatus as he faces off versus “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

