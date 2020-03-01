wrestlemania-36-could-be-cancelled-because-of-to-coronavirus-outbreak-as-wwe-chief-stephanie-mcmahon-insists-security-will-come-very-first

The coronavirus outbreak could drive WWE to terminate WrestleMania 36 next thirty day period.

The Display of Exhibits is the company’s most significant fork out-for every-watch of the calendar 12 months and is established to acquire position in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

WWE WreslteMania is WWE’s largest present of the 12 months

But the coronavirus outbreak, which has contaminated far more than 85,000 people today which consists of pretty much 3,000 fatalities, could threaten WWE’s WrestleMania spectacle.

And chief model officer Stephanie McMahon insists the well being of enthusiasts and wrestlers ‘comes first’.

She informed the Tampa Bay Periods: “The well being and protection of not only our supporter base, but also our superstars, really does come very first.

WWE Stephanie McMahon does not want take any challenges with the protection of WWE’s admirers and superstars

“We do not want to put any person in a poor condition ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not hazards truly worth getting.”

There have reportedly been 60 instances of coronavirus in the US.

WWE’s government vice president of specific occasions John Saboor included: “Given the number of reside situations that (WWE) does, it’s continuously checking world-wide events.

“There are lively and ongoing discussions at engage in internally, like there are in any sector of American small business, and certainly households as a complete. So I imagine those people will proceed.”

WrestleMania 36 is by now seeking enormous with John Cena using on ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns hard Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship in opposition to Drew McIntyre.