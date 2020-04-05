WWE’s WrestleMania 36 is cool for one night only and the company promises to split its thrilling quotient evenly overnight. When we saw Kevin Owens beating Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn against Daniel Bryan, we saw another interesting matchup between two monsters – ‘The Hall of Famer’ Goldberg and Brown Strowman.

WrestleMania: 36: Goldberg VS Brown Strowman – This is a shocking result

With the Universal title on the line, we see Goldberg defend it against Brown Strowman, who came out of the event as a replacement for Roman Reigns due to health problems. The game was highly anticipated with both men capable of a great extent of destruction. Although Goldberg enjoyed a strong run in the industry over the years, the opposition is one, synonymous with the ruthless machine.

The game began in a typical Goldberg fashion when he dominated Strowman. Just like he did Brock Lesnar in the 2016 Survivor Series, Goldberg was trying to finish it in the ring sooner. He killed Strowman with a spear only four behind but the lead monster managed to kick-off the pinfall. Seeking to link it to a jackhammer, Goldberg unexpectedly falls into the storms of Strowman, who gives the defending champion champion four consecutive power slam. And he stunts the whole world by managing a victory against the Giants on the Big Stage.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.