[wrestlemania-36-rumours:-massive-update-on-wwe’s-programs-for-triple-h,-ronda-rousey,-goldberg-and-john-cena]

WrestleMania 36 is just 7 weeks or so absent and the card is eventually starting to choose shape.

We previously know that 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre will problem Brock Lesnar for the WWE title and Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Aptitude will problem NXT Women’s winner Rhea Ripley.

Drew McIntyre eradicated Brock Lesnar in emphatic type all through the Royal Rumble

Somewhere else, it seems to be like we’re heading in the direction of Becky Lynch vs . Shayna Baszler, presumably with Lynch’s Raw Women’s title on the line. Roman Reigns is the favourite to choose on ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for his Common title, but right after that, it receives tougher to forecast.

Goldberg is tough Bray Wyatt for the Common title at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia future 7 days, John Cena returns to SmackDown Are living the working day after, Triple H normally has a match at WrestleMania and Ronda Rousey has very long been rumoured to return.

They’ll all be competing, ideal? Very the opposite. Cena appears to be the only identify with any options.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Goldberg doesn’t have a planned match for WrestleMania and, as a consequence, it would look logical that Wyatt will defeat him next 7 days.

WWE Goldberg is set to experience Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia

Triple H is one more guy with no WrestleMania designs. Now 50-decades-previous, The Activity has only skipped two WrestleManias in the past two a long time and people had been both because of to injury. It seems he’s sitting out on his very own accord.

Rousey was the favorite to win this year’s Royal Rumble for a long time, but her return failed to occur to fruition. When she does return, doing work with Lynch will be the precedence and that’s not this year, Meltzer confirms.

Cena, on the other hand, seems to be established to get the job done with Elias if Meltzer is to be believed.

WWE Cena is a legend in WWE and his return will be commonly welcomed

Elias turned confront a couple of months back and has been form of meandering on Friday nights, but there is no question about the talent WWE see in him.

With the ideal force and opponent, he could even now be a huge time participant for the firm. It would seem like Cena will arrive again and function with him in the hope that it’s the ideal rub.