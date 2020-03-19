WrestleMania 36 set to develop into two-night function, hosted by Rob Gronkowski

TAMPA (WFLA) – WrestleMania 36 which was originally scheduled to take spot in Tampa will now choose spot across multiple times for the 1st time in the event’s history.

WWE introduced the historic two-night time presentation will be hosted by previous New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

Before this 7 days, it was introduced WrestleMania 36 would not consider place at Raymond James Stadium thanks to coronavirus problems and would consider area from the WWE Effectiveness Center in Orlando and only critical staff will be on the shut set throughout manufacturing.

It is official! I’m internet hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it is gonna be much too major for just one night time. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 2-NIGHTevent: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Convey to you additional this Friday evening on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV.

— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Latest ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: