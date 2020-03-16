WrestleMania Moved From Tampa to WWE Performance Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time, WrestleMania will be a two-night event, WWE says.

The news comes days after WWE moved the event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to its training facility in Orlando and limited attendance to only essential personnel amid coronavirus concerns.

WrestleMania traditionally generates more than $ 150 million annually for the host cities.

As for the updates announced Wednesday:

For the first time, WrestleMania will take place over two nights — streaming on WWE Network on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, both nights starting at 7 p.m.ET.

Fox Sports analyst and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will host the event.

This year’s WrestleMania will mark the first time in its 36-year history it will not be open to fans, and the third time overall it has emanated from Orlando.

The company opened its WWE Performance center in 2013.It’s generally used as a training center and occasional live event facility for its performers.

