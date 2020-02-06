Wrestler Aja Smith becomes WWE’s first African American referee

Indian wrestler Aja Smith signed with the WWE and reported to the WWE Performance Center. She is the first full-time African American referee to sign a contract with the WWE.

Known as Aja Perera, the 25-year-old competed according to a WWE statement “under the name Aja Perera in the USA, Japan and Mexico and hosted the SHINE Nova and Tag Team Championship”.

“She

I will now put on the stripes and join the team of referees who will enforce the rules of the game

NXT on the USA Network every week, ”it continues.

The Brazilian, who lives outside of Atlanta, GA, was in a WWE tryout in December 2019 and offered a contract soon after.

Smith joins Jessika Carr as a referee at WWE. Carr recently switched from NXT to SmackDown.

Independent star Smith debuted in October 2013 under the ring name Aja Perera and has reportedly been involved in numerous independent promotions, including Shimmer, Canadian Wrestling Elite and Lucha Libre Femenil.

A video released by the WWE Performance Center channel

YouTube shows Smith at the WWE Performance Tryouts that took place last December.

“Referees are really unsung heroes,” said Smith of the importance of referees to the pro-wrestling industry. “They have done so much work and they seem invisible, but frankly, without them there would be no wrestling.”

Somewhere

In the video, Smith talked about how she almost missed a championship game

last year because she wanted to be with her sick mother.

However,

The highlight of the video was when she was told that WWE would hire her.

“This

is the greatest moment of my life, ”said Smith. “It is something I never have

I will be the first African American

Referee in the WWE … “

Watch the full video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mR-a3Hnn-ho [/ embed]