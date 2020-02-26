[wrestlers-combat-for-peace-in-ravaged-south-sudan]



South Sudan’s standard wrestler Alijok Nhial is escorted prior to competing in a peace match during countrywide championships in Juba, South Sudan February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Samir Bol

February 26, 2020

By Stephen Tekajwok

JUBA (Reuters) – South Sudanese wrestler Kur Bol Jok strode into the arena, his upper body – smeared with ashes and dust – puffed out as he confronted his opponent, bracing for the combat.

Wrestling is a hugely popular activity in the world’s youngest country which has been devastated by 5 years of civil war. Athletes say it is 1 of the couple of outlets wherever ethnic groups who have fought each individual other can have interaction in helpful level of competition.

“Wrestling brings peace as unique people today arrive from various locations to fulfill and build friendship,” Jok advised Reuters right before the match, a white plastic crucifix all around his neck. “Winning brings joy and dropping is standard for the reason that it is not a actual battle.”

Matches attract substantial crowds throughout the place and carried on sporadically for the duration of the conflict.

Some wrestlers, from pastoral communities the place cows perform a significant job in livelihoods and society, smear their faces and chests with white ash from fires of cow dung. Shiny animal print cloth, slashed into ribbons, dangles around their shorts.

Jok, dressed for fight in leopard-print, strained as he grappled with opponent Mar Jalot right before flipping him about in the purple dust and putting his hand on Jalot’s chest to signify victory. There’s no really hard thoughts.

“We came here for peace with all the tribes collected to witness the sport,” stated Jalot, whose outfit was decorated with cow-print fabric.

The carnival environment, the place wrestlers crack out in dances to rejoice victories and gals chant the names of the victorious athletes, is a welcome respite from the hardships of day-to-day life.

Conflict and corruption have destroyed the oil-developing East African country. It received independence from neighboring Sudan in 2011 just after decades of scorched-earth warfare.

Then civil war broke out two a long time later, killing an believed 400,000 individuals prior to the warring sides signed a peace deal in 2018. On Saturday, the president and former rebel leader fashioned a extended-delayed unity govt.

The civil war pressured a 3rd of the populace to flee their houses numerous have not returned. Previous year’s unusually heavy rains introduced common flooding, and the currency fell off a cliff throughout the war. Far more than 5 million folks want food stuff assist, according to the United Nations.

Sports activities is a single of the several distractions: in a nation with several roadways, very little energy and in which most faculties really don’t purpose. Most importantly, it unites young men and women divided by war, explained wrestling coordinator Limor Joseph.

“It is … the games that brings them with each other,” he claimed.

(Composing by Maggie Fick and Katharine Houreld Enhancing by Andrew Heavens)