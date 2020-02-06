Wrestling Travel exceeds all expectations with the first New Japan Wrestle Kingdom trip to break new ground

Wrestling is getting stronger here in the UK. WWE’s new TV deals speak for the wrestling boom.

They program on BT Sport and Channel 5, while AEW also participates in the terrestrial TV market with ITV.

NXT UK has grown exponentially in the past 12 months and even British independents like Progress, Rev Pro, ICW, TNT and OTT continue to grow.

Wrestling Travel

Lee McAteer, founder of Wrestling Travel, and legendary Chris Jericho

One company that seems to marry promotions like this to fans – and more – is Wrestling Travel.

We made a profile piece about these game changers last year, in which we spoke to the founder and owner Lee McAteer. You can read it HERE.

But since then they have increased their game. In January Wrestling Travel hosted its first travel package for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom to Tokyo, Japan.

They exceeded their destination by 50 percent and had passengers from all over the UK, the US and even France.

Danny Wolstanholme, Operations Manager at WT, was instrumental in putting the trip together. “I was very proud of the trip. After months of planning, it was fantastic to see how it all came together and how all of our travelers had an incredible time. There were many late evenings where everything was put together to make this trip as pleasant as possible. The feedback we received was heartwarming and really gave us tremendous confidence in next year’s trip. “

Travelers were able to purchase add-ons such as Pro-Wrestling NOAH and New Year Dash (such as the RAW to WrestleMania) as part of their package, and their two hotels were just around the corner from Tokyo Dome and continued Wrestling Travel’s reputation as a provider what you can make reality.

Her goal is to double the number of travelers next year, and her Wrestle Kingdom 15 travel package was launched on January 17. Check out the HERE.

Danny continued: “Travelers could visit places like the Ribera Steakhouse with us and even had the opportunity to buy a Ribera jacket from the owners!

“Our travelers also got special guest appearances from people like Kevin Kelly, Fat Ass Massa, Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki and Toru Yano with whom our travelers could spend time. It was all part of the wrestling travel experience that you would not get anywhere else. “

Coincidentally, they also added a Dave Meltzer Q&A to their program in the famous Toudoukan wrestling shop in Tokyo.

The legendary wrestling journalist contacted Wrestling Travel in November to take him and his family to Tokyo to Wrestle Kingdom. Then a contract was signed to promote Wrestling Travel in the Wrestling Observer and to host a unique show for the fans.

Dave Meltzer does his show with Wrestling Travel in Japan

Around 60 people attended the exclusive event from around the world. The tickets were bought on their own ticketing platform WT Live (I know it is SO extensive) and bought at the door on the day of the event. Dave was assisted on stage by Japan’s Fumi Saito with questions and answers. The company believes the event is a real success and plans to do the same next year, but this time with a Japanese translator to encourage hometown fans to participate.

“Overall, it was an incredible experience,” said Danny. “Not just for the team, but for all of our customers who only gave us positive feedback about the organization of the trip and the wonderful experience. The only complaint everyone had was that they wished they could have stayed longer! Next year we want to extend the duration of the travel package and take this feedback into account. “

Wrestling Travel has recently signed contracts with The Mirror here in the UK, IMPACT Wrestling, Progress, For the Love of Wrestling, Starrcast and has also supported TNT Extreme Wrestling Shows in Liverpool.

You are committed to wrestling as a whole, especially from the bottom up. Not just WWE – though they can take you to their biggest shows – it’s all wrestling. The evidence is in their actions and the deals they have done. The traffic that wrestling travel generates continues to grow, and this helps independent promotions get more mainstream attention. This helps these promotions sell tickets through WT Live or other platforms.

Wrestling Travel founded in Japan

However, this also applies to their consumers. For example, a couple traveling to Japan celebrated their honeymoon and the husband was given a worn $ 600 Jushin Thunder Liger mask. The mask was made by the original mask manufacturer. I mean that makes me want to get married.

Lee McAteer, founder of Wrestling Travel, plans to use the momentum the company has gained over the past year, especially from Japan, to take an unforgettable trip to Japan WrestleMania 36, Wrestling Travel is the biggest trip ever.

“We are absolutely satisfied with the way the Wrestle Kingdom journey went and, more importantly, with the experience we were able to offer our travelers. I am blessed to have such a wonderful team that always goes the extra mile for our customers ,

“Ultimately, wrestling travel is offered by fans for fans, so we know what we want and what we should give fans. It is very humble to see the incredible traffic and media attention that we are now getting, but our customers will always be our top priority and I want WT to support all levels of wrestling, be it local, national or global level. We learn something from every trip and focus on making WrestleMania 36 an unforgettable experience for those who come with us. We are far from our first trip.

“It’s not just a flight and a hotel, we have well-known wrestling personalities and mystery guests who will be spending the weekend with them! We are working on many other surprises that make us unique and we try to be ourselves every time to beat. This is where the fans win. “

Wrestling trip at Tokyo Dome

Joe Baiamonte, Marketing Manager and Creative at WT, says: “The sheer scale of Mania Week allows us to be much more creative with our offerings because there is so much going on. Regardless of whether you are directly after Mania itself or after all WWE events in the area, as well as after a variety of add-ons such as pre-show parties or special guest appearances, we will take care of it.

“We are aware that this type of travel is a wide range of moments for most fans, so we want to make it as memorable as possible.” I can’t wait for our community to experience this “mania trip”. It takes everything we did before to the next level. “

Wrestling Travel has forced its way into the wrestling industry and has chosen exactly the right path. This bridge between a company or an event in the world is something that every real fan will take time to explore.

You have packages for events around the world, but to make sure you don’t miss WrestleMania 36 with Wrestling Travel, click HERE.