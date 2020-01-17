Wrightwood, Caltrans prepares for crowds with snowstorm on the way

WRIGHTWOOD, California (KABC) – Caltrans has started preparing roads and the town of Wrightwood has started preparing for crowds with a snowstorm en route.

Deicing trucks loaded brine along the southbound lanes of the Cajon Pass on Thursday afternoon. The transport agency would take extra precautions if freezing conditions were to develop overnight.

“We could have some ice in the morning, so we want to be ready for it. The deicing agent helps break that down and keeps temperatures a little bit higher on the road,” said Terri Kasinga, Caltrans.

While the forecast does not predict a major snowstorm similar to the one that closed the pass last month, anyone heading to the mountains to celebrate the long weekend should wear chains.

The California Highway Patrol warned drivers not to block narrow mountain roads.

“Our biggest concern is that people stop on the side of the road, put chains on their vehicle or people stop to play on the hills near the highway,” said officer Michael. Mumford, CHP.

At Wrightwood, businesses expected a windfall of customers wishing to take advantage of the fresh snow.

At Big Benny’s Board Rentals, there will be additional staff in place to prepare skiers and snowboards to hit the slopes.

“This is the perfect time – just before Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend. This is our biggest weekend here,” said Trevor Masters, Big Benny’s Board Rentals.

The holiday weekend means that the two lane highway in and out of the mountain community will likely be crowded.

“It’s great for the community – everyone who comes – it keeps our city alive. Everyone is good for us,” said Wrightwood resident Kevin Charkin.

The CHP and the Sheriff’s Department will have additional staff on duty to keep order and make sure everyone has a good time.

They also urge visitors to make sure they pack their waste when they leave.

