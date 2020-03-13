WSJ deputy bureau main not currently being deported, states govt following Prasar Bharati goofs up on Twitter

Prasar Bharati Household | Manisha Mondal | ThePrint.in

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati, the guardian physique of condition-owned broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR), at the time once more cooked up a storm Friday evening, tweeting that the South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief of the The Wall Street Journal, Eric Bellman, was currently being deported for “anti-India behaviour”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) later denied initiating any such action.

“A complaint was registered in opposition to Mr.Eric Bellman by a personal person on Government’s On the net Grievance Redressal platform. Referring the criticism to the connected business office is a routine matter as for every normal process. No this kind of conclusion on deportation has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs,” mentioned Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of Exterior Affairs.

In accordance to a Twitter thread by the Prasar Bharati News Support (PBNS), the MEA had asked the India Embassy in the US to “look into the request” for “immediate deportation” of Delhi-based Bellman. The thread has now been pulled down.

The PBNS also reported that the complaint from Bellman was registered on 2 March for “misreporting on Delhi riots, significantly about the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma”.

PBNS also mentioned, quoting resources, that the complaint was a personal a person and that no determination has been taken. “As a matter of plan processing, the issue was referred to the acceptable department for examination and almost nothing additional wants to be read into the issue,” PBNS stated quoting sources.

It later on tweeted the MEA’s clarification, as the situation began inviting common criticism.

Clarification from @MEAIndia on previously tweets by PBNS that had wrongly interpreted a schedule technique associated to a private criticism https://t.co/7gF9raTnpV

— Prasar Bharati Information Solutions (@PBNS_India) March 13, 2020

The MEA also clarified that by ‘US’ the PBNS meant ‘under secretary’ of the Embassy in The us.

Not the very first time for Prasar Bharti

This is not the 1st time that the public broadcaster behemoth has gone soon after international publications’ coverage of sensitive information on India.

The broadcaster’s Twitter tackle has frequently attacked key foreign publications ranging from The New York Situations and The Washington Post to The Guardian (Uk) and Le Monde (France) for publishing highly important reports of the Modi authorities.

This also features a warning against The Guardian for “provoking communal hatred in India” ahead of the Ayodhya verdict and even contacting Pakistan PM Imran Khan as the “troll Prime Minister of terroristan”.

It not too long ago tweeted about various issues versus foreign publications and channels, such as Huffington Publish and Al Jazeera, with the hashtag #NewsJihad.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati had also last week even declined the BBC’s invitation to show up at the ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year’ awards evening, on the grounds that the British broadcaster’s coverage of the recent Delhi riots was “one-sided”, “without context” and insinuated “communal behaviour”.

“Wish they had cross-checked right before publishing this sort of a information item. The Wall Avenue Journal is a respected journal across the world. This form of error presents out a completely wrong impact to the environment. They should test their details just before putting out something,” mentioned S. Venkat Narayan, president, Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCC).

