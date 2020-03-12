WSU announces new guidlines for house competitions

March 11, 2020 7:18 PM

CJ Elleby and Isaac Bonton guide WSU to period sweep over UW

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pursuing the conclusion before Wednesday by Washington Condition College to go in‑person courses to on the net formats adhering to spring break, Washington Point out Athletics will put into practice new attendance protocols for all household athletic competitions until finally more observe. This move is remaining made to permit for improved social distancing in gentle of the distribute of the COVID-19 illness in the state of Washington.

Commencing with this weekend’s house baseball sequence against California, attendance at all Washington Point out University athletic competitions will be limited to competing pupil-athletes, coaches, officials, other critical staff and credential media associates. In addition, competing student-athletes’ families will be permitted to go to household athletic competitions.

Fans who are fascinated in a refund for obtained tickets or have season ticket inquiries, are encouraged to simply call 1-800-GO-COUGS or email athletictickets@wsu.edu.

As of now, all scheduled games will continue as prepared in their formerly introduced locale.

Washington Condition Athletics will keep on to operate with college leaders as well as neighborhood and state health and fitness officials as they keep track of events encompassing COVID-19.

The COVID-19 problem and its effects on athletic office functions is rapidly transforming. Up-to-day info on COVID-19 from the college can be found wsu.edu/covid-19.

