WSU updates spring sports such as the delay of Spring soccer

CJ Elleby and Isaac Bonton direct WSU to year sweep above UW

PULLMAN, Wash. (Mar. 14) — In alignment with the Pac-12 Meeting and the latest suggestions put in put by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the Washington State Office of Athletics will terminate all convention and non-conference competitions by way of the close of the tutorial yr. This consists of spring varsity sports activities that contend past the yr and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. WSU will also suspend structured staff pursuits for all varsity sports via at minimum April 2.

The Division of Athletics has been actively doing the job with campus, meeting, NCAA and nearby authorities and supports each measure currently being taken in the greatest pursuits of general public wellness and security.

Due to the fast modifying ecosystem bordering the COVID-19 outbreak, WSU athletics has not manufactured any conclusions with regards to structured workforce functions outside of April 2.

