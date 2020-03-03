[wta-cancels-kunming-open-owing-to-coronavirus-outbreak]

Zhengzhou, Jiangxi, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Beijing, Tianjin and Zhuhai are all set to host WTA functions in September and October just before the top eight women’s singles players compete in the time-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen from Nov. 1-8. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March three — The women’s Kunming Open up tennis match scheduled to commence in April in China’s Anning metropolis has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour claimed now.

The April 27-Might three claycourt party, which characteristics 32 singles gamers and 16 doubles teams, is the next 125K series match to be cancelled because of the virus soon after the Xi’an Open up which was also scheduled for April.

The flu-like coronavirus has killed over 3,000 folks and contaminated more than 89,000 globally after it originated in China late very last yr.

“This determination has been designed in the very best fascination of our players, match and WTA employees and enthusiasts. We appear ahead to competing in Anning in 2021 along with the 2020 WTA occasions that are scheduled to get position this tumble,” the WTA said.

Zhengzhou, Jiangxi, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Beijing, Tianjin and Zhuhai are all established to host WTA activities in September and October in advance of the major eight women’s singles gamers contend in the year-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen from Nov. one-eight.

“We go on to connect with healthcare gurus as info evolves on this virus and we will continue to remain vigilant in handling this challenging situation,” the WTA stated. — Reuters