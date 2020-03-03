[wta-roundup:-one-more-first-spherical-reduction-for-venus]



Tennis – Australian Open up – Initial Spherical – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 20, 2020 Venus Williams of the U.S. acknowledges spectators as she walks off court docket after dropping the match in opposition to Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

March 3, 2020

Venus Williams remained winless for 2020 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 decline to Slovakian qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday in the to start with spherical of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico.

Williams, 39, lost to Coco Gauff in the very first round of the Australian Open last month, and she fell to Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan previous 7 days in Acapulco, Mexico.

Schmiedlova, 25, has been slowed in modern months by injuries. She hadn’t gained a major-draw WTA tournament match due to the fact June, although she did article two Fed Cup victories earlier this month.

Meanwhile, fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens at last gained her initial victory of 2020 in her fifth endeavor. In an all-United States matchup, Stephens defeated 497th-rated Emma Navarro six-four, 5-7, 6-one.

Other to start with-spherical winners in Monterrey involved sixth-seeded Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, eight-seeded Yafan Wang of China, ninth-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, Astra Sharma of Australia and Olga Govortsova of Belarus.

Open up 6eme Sens

Third-seeded Caroline Garcia of France survived a hard initial-spherical obstacle in Lyon, France, beating Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-four, one-six, 7-six (five).

Garcia had two probabilities to close the match on Minnen’s serve at 6-5 in the 3rd established, but Minnen saved the two break details. Garcia at some point won the remaining-set tiebreaker. Minnen confronted a whopping 18 break points in the match but saved 16 of them.

Two Belgians — fifth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck and Ysaline Bonaventure — along with Romanians Irina Bara and Jaqueline Cristian, joined fourth-seeded Alize Cornet of France and Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany in achieving the 2nd spherical.

-Industry Amount Media