[wta-roundup:-stephens-stumbles-once-more]

March 5, 2020

Sloane Stephens noticed her slow commence to the year continue on Wednesday when she lost to 17-12 months-aged Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the next spherical of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico.

Stephens, a 26-12 months-previous Florida native who was seeded fifth, fell six-seven (four), six-3, six-three. The former U.S. Open winner is now 1-5 on the year, with the losses coming to opponents ranked 129th, 201st, 35th, 270th and now 126th (Fernandez)

Also advancing to the quarterfinals in Monterrey were being sixth-seeded Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, eighth-seeded Yafan Wang of China and ninth-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Open 6eme Sens

Australian Open up champion Sofia Kenin cruised to a very first-spherical gain in Lyon, France, beating Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko 6-four, 6-3.

The 21-year-previous American, seeded first in the event, saved 50 % of the six crack points she confronted while changing 6 of her 18 split options.

All other motion Wednesday was 2nd-spherical matches, with 3rd-seeded Caroline Garcia of France, fourth-seeded Alize Cornet of France and fifth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium all advancing to the quarterfinals. Uytvanck pulled out a three-six, six-four, seven-six (two) earn about Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova.

