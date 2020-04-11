WTF Does Bachelor Presentation: Hear Your Heart?

If you’re like us, you’re ready to get more Bachelor content ASAP.

It’s been a month since Pete’s Pilot season ended The Bachelor, and while Bachelor members have done their best to provide us with whatever entertainment they can get in the dark, we are more than ready to see some pretty new people try to fall in love with TV . Thankfully, this Monday, ABC unveiled the premiere of Bachelor: Hear Your Heart, a new spin-off series featuring overnight musicians for six weeks.

It’s not a traditional franchise series, but it’s something different and unrelated to Peter Weber to keep us busy as we hang out at home. Now, you might ask something like “what?” and “how does it work?” and “is Jed there?” and so we got to host Chris Harrison for some clarification.

E! News: How do you describe Bachelor Presentations: Hear Your Heart?

Chris Harrison: I think you can describe it as a Bachelor in Heaven meeting a Born Star. If you are a fan of The Bachelor you will feel that familiarity. You’re going to think, oh, okay, this is right. It tastes normal. But at the same time, it feels fresh. It tastes different. It has this kind of music twist that feels really good, so it’s the best kind of both worlds.

This time, all participants shared the same spirit. How does it change the presentation?

They all have a passion for music together, and I think it’s okay, will they all be here for their music careers? But honestly, he takes on that responsibility because you all have a reason for music and expanding it, but also for finding love. So it really adds elements to the show, these kind of emotions, these weaknesses and this intimacy that we usually don’t have because it’s through music.

Speaking of “the right reasons,” when the show was announced, we all immediately thought of the famous Jed Wyatt. So how does it change things without the worry that people are there for fame, because it’s built into it?

Well, it takes pressure from it. We were very careful when we started the plan. The lesson we learned from the past is that the most important thing is love relationships, finding love. Dive into what matters most, and throughout the entire show, you realize that ultimately is the most important thing. And if you can find the music above, that’s a bonus. It really will feel more like a Bachelor show, less a musical competition show for sure.

How much more is music playing than the relationship aspect?

At first, it really felt more like a Bachelor in Heaven because there were true roses of women giving men roses and men giving them up, and that’s how people voted. And then he goes into the music show and then you see the audience and the celebrity judges, but even the show, when watching it, doesn’t feel like watching American Idol or The Voice because there’s a lot more invested in these people and there’s a lot more again online. And when you watch them, you really see these relationships, less than just two people singing and how good they are as singers. You can also see behind the scenes, hey, maybe they didn’t join it or they just fought, and how did it come out on stage? It’s very interesting to see how clearly when you see a couple on stage, you can tell if they are in a good place or if they have really found love or are looking for a way to find love.

Music has always been a big part of the show. Are the dates different, since then the participants are musicians?

The dates are a bit different, like the first date at the Capitol Records building, and they record music. But the difference is that they’re really good and they’re really into it. And you can tell it means something different to them. For example, a young man on that date at the Capitol Records building, he got gravity — nothing was meant to be, because it was a John Mayer tie-in — he got gravity where he was and who he was working with, which Bachelor people might think , oh how fun, we’re at the Capitol Records building. These people know what the golden record means, and they know that walking in and using Frank Sinatra’s microphone is meaningful. There’s a level you’re not used to and it just makes it more interesting.

Are there other villains or other special characters?

Yes, no. I mean, again, it’s not a typical Single / Bachelorette villain, but there are people who will stir the pots and the ones who change the destiny of people and the way they make it in the music world, and come down to it. Do you get out of one relationship and into another because you think you have a better chance of success? So many different questions many different layers that we don’t usually get into Bachelor.

Did anyone fight?

Of course. It’s a bit like a Bachelor in Heaven in this case, you know, there might be a certain woman or man or whatever two or more people like, and you end up with a love triangle and a square of love and a pentagon and octagons.

Is it the same format as Bachelor in Heaven?

No, because, you know, there were only ceremonial stages of Heaven in the first few episodes because then he got a musical performance, and then it really came down to a panel of judges who were some of the biggest names in show business but also some very talented Bachelor surnames. and who decides who stays and who goes and who has a lot to do with musical talent but just as important, if not more important, is the chemistry and relationships you show and perform on stage.

Are you reaching for famous franchise fans? Did people reach you to be your guests?

Yeah, a little bit of everything. We found out who the show’s fans were and it really did explain. I didn’t know that Kesha was a big part of Bachelor’s, but it turns out Kesha loves performing. Rita Wilson liked the show. And so many judges I met, everyone I met, they liked the show. And, you know, at the end of season Peter, Lady Gaga tweeted about the event. So I think the main goal is to get Lady Gaga involved in this.

What do you think will surprise the most Bachelor fans about this show?

I think what’s going to surprise them is what surprises me. I watched the first episode the other night and how quickly I forgot what I was really watching and just realized that I was really excited about these people and their stories and how much I had put into them in the first episode. And that’s the guy who worked on the show and knew everything and knew where he was going, but I haven’t seen the last cut. And it’s just amazing how quickly I feel like I’m back to my old patterns and what I love about the show.

Bachelor Presentations: Hear Your Heart Monday at 8pm. on ABC.