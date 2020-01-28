‘Wu Tang: An American Chopper’ comes back with the second season

It’s official: Hulu renewed its scriptwriting series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, for a second season. The series talks about the origins of the Wu-Tang Clan collection. Mostly fantastic, the series explains the stories of real events that took place during their infant life. The first season, with only 10 episodes, brought viewers eagerly to watch the legendary band’s creation.

Never

Despite the lack of an official date for the second season’s premiere, Meaww said Hulu intends to release the season in the second half of 2020. The logic of this supposed decision makes sense, as season one premiered at 4 September of last year. We left the audience with positive reviews, which contributed to the anxiety that viewers are currently experiencing.

Facts Against Fiction

To be more specific, the show’s fiction begins with Clan Wu-Tang Clan’s Staten Island domination. While GZA and Ol ‘Dirty Bastard come from Brooklyn, their series depicts Staten Island residents and says nothing about Brooklyn despite scenes appearing to be filmed in Brooklyn. In addition, there is the flag of Five Percent Nation.

The flag worn by the man on stage at Stapleton Projects was a yin and yang symbol in the five colors of the Five Percent Nation: Black, White and Yellow. The actual Five Percent Nation flag really has the sun, a moon and an 8-point star.

Missing Characters

The first season did not include U-God and Cappadonna, leaving fans to form theories about real history and direction despite being written. It’s not certain that U-God or Cappadonna will appear in season two. However, there is a high chance that viewers will be surprised.

Created and written by Alex Tse and RZA, the series aims to highlight the journey of each Wu-Tang emcee. The show is part of the socio-political reality of the breed, which is full of street yawning, survival, beef, self-knowledge and musical wisdom.

Season one: A win for Hulu

The show is known to have attracted a new African-American audience to streaming service, a demographic that had not previously been hit on Hulu in a significant way before. Starring Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elias Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young.

Since its first season, Rotten Tomatoes has given the show an 80% rating and a 92% audience rating. while many wanted to hear more music, the series focused more on character development. It also looks at the impact of street life on young people’s expectations and how their circumstances and talents have brought them together. Regular Business Insider reports indicate that demand was over 25 million every week.

What to expect from the second season

As explained, fans want more music. Friends also want to see Ghostface Killah (Dennis) and Raekwon (Sha) working out their differences and their transition to the duo they are meant to be. Friends also want to know U-God and Cappadonna and when exactly they will make their appearances in the original Hulu series. Finally, what about the classic, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)? With the show being inspired by real-life events it is fair to say that I am anxious to see how events hold in the imagination.

I want to see the creation of their video games, clothing line and hostilities with the rapper team like 50 Cent and Notorious B.I.G. Yes, there is certainly a chance that these things will not happen in season two of Wu Tang: An American Saga, but here’s to hoping.