Wu-Tang Clan, Strokes, The Revelation, Robyn, at Headline III Points Festival

The Miami Spotlight Festival III has announced their turn for their 7th annual event. The announcement comes in front of the tickets that will go on sale on Friday, January 24th.

Since 2013, III Points has developed a reputation for treating lineups that balance big names with up-and-coming talents. This year is no different. The headlining acts for 2020 are Strokes, Wu Tang Clan, Disclosure and Robyn. At first glance, this may seem like a multitude of sounds. However, like the city of Miami, III Points is a melting pot of species that come together to form a cohesive atmosphere.

Have a good look at the lineup

While the Wu-Tang Clan is the most impressive name in the series for most, this does not mean that it is a rap festival. Built on a foundation of good music, III Points serves all the sounds that suit your vibe. Hip-hop will be complemented by the delightful sounds of talented artists such as Moses Sumney and Omar Apollo.

As for electronic music, the lineup released so far has some of the biggest names in dance. The legendary green velvet will appear alongside Chris Lake, who is a legend in itself. Boiler Room favorite, Revelation, will be head of the festival with the virtual dance act Robyn sharing the charge. III Points will work with the Boiler Room on a live stream of the Boiler Room scene, a deal that will put the festival on the radar of ravers around the world.

The indie rock scene is well represented in this lineup as well. Headliners, The Strokes, are in great company alongside the French indie pop / electronic band, Stereolab. DIY love, (Sandy) Alex G will also appear, showing that you can still do it in music yourself. His detention is a testament to III Point’s history of staying away from the mainstream and focusing on innovative operations. You can take a look at the full lineup and find out if your favorite acts perform below.

More than music

Points III is not just about music. The delicate balance of sounds provides the perfect soundtrack for their visual experiences. The venues of the Mana Wynwood Festival will host various fine art installations throughout the exhibition grounds. Technology and art balance between them to create visually stunning pieces with a futuristic conceptual art. There will also be frescoes linking them all together with various graffiti artists doing live work.

Between music scenes and exploring art installations, you can get a taste for the local feel with some of the many food trucks and kiosks. We have no reason for who will offer the culinary art for III Points 2020, but their history shows that it will be delicious. III Points is a place where you can truly enjoy all your senses.

The festival will take place in the huge enclave that is Mana Wynwood May 1st and 2nd. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10am. and will be available through the III Points website.