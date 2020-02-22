[wu-tang’s-raekwon-+-ghostface-killah-flex-pure-ny-vibes-w/-nas-at-emba-fest:-“3-kings”]

As noticed on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah gave West Coast supporters a distinctive deal with last night in California. The hip-hop pair joined forces with fellow New York native Nas all through a are living functionality at the yearly EMBA Pageant.

Massive Specifics: On Saturday, Raekwon, Ghost and Awful Nas shared epic moments from an epic-on the lookout Oakland set.

Significant-Crucial Specifics: This week, New York rap veteran Fabolous shared a dope minute chilling with Nas and A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.

Hold out, There’s Additional: This week, Nas connected up with West Coastline rap legend E-40 at a Golden State Warriors video game.

Just before You Go: This week, a pic emerged of Nas lower-crucial on the lookout boo’d up with reality Tv character Draya Michele in a nightclub.