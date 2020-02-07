Wuhan Authorities Ordered to Arrest Infected Coronavirus for Mass Camps

The death toll in central Hubei province of China from a coronavirus epidemic increased from 69 to 618 on Thursday, Chinese state television reported.

There were another 2,447 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the epidemic, bringing the total in the province to 22,112.

The total number of cases in mainland China is now 30,818. The epidemic has spread to 27 other countries, including 14 confirmed cases in Australia.

Most of the new deaths have occurred in the provincial capital of Hubei, Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan reported 64 new deaths on Thursday, up from 52 on Wednesday. A total of 478 people in Wuhan died from the virus. New confirmed cases in Wuhan increased by 1,501 Thursday.

The total death toll is now 634. Only two of these deaths have occurred outside of mainland China – one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

This happened when authorities in Wuhan were ordered to immediately stop all infected coronaviruses for mass quarantine camps, a senior Chinese official describing the deadly epidemic as “conditions of war”.

Sun Chunlan, deputy prime minister in charge of the government’s response to the epidemic, has given orders to assemble the infected and place them in isolation, quarantine or designated hospitals, reports the New York Times.

The city authorities of 11 million people have tried to comply with these instructions by installing makeshift mass quarantine shelters this week, including in a sports stadium, an exhibition center and a building complex.

Sun said investigators should go to each home and check the temperatures of each resident and interview close contacts of infected patients. “Put in place a 24-hour service system. During these conditions of war, there must be no deserters, otherwise they will be nailed to the pillar of historic shame forever,” she said.

Authorities plan to assemble all infected people in special camps, reports say. Photo / AP

On Tuesday, during the inspection of the Hongshan stadium shelter, she said that anyone who had to be admitted should be arrested. “It must be cut from the source!” she said about the virus, according to Chinese media Modern Express. “You have to keep a close eye! Don’t miss it!”

READ MORE:

• Chinese doctor reports coronavirus

• Coronavirus: Video purports to show Chinese police force someone into a van due to virus fears

• Premium – Coronavirus: New Zealanders among hundreds of unemployed foreign pilots in China

• Coronavirus: Chinese Consul General in Auckland says some countries overreact

Articles on social media have highlighted the poor conditions in the makeshift facilities, with many complaining about the freezing conditions, the lack of medical staff and the lack of supplies, reports news.com.au.

This doctor was seen sleeping in their office. Photo / Twitter

Meanwhile, photos of exhausted doctors and nurses are shared online in China as the country pays tribute to the thousands of workers on the front lines of the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

More than 28,000 people have been infected with the new 2019-nCoV virus worldwide, but the vast majority of cases are concentrated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, where the disease was first detected.

Since December, hospitals have been inundated with sick patients and medical resources have been exhausted.

Photos shared on public media show tired doctors sprawled on desks and sleeping on the floor of nameless hospitals, still wearing their protective clothing.

People on social media nicknamed workers “heroes” and “warriors in white”.

“They are fighting for us. They are fighting against the virus. They are parents, they are also daughters and sons,” writes the Communist Party newspaper, writes the People’s Daily.

Earlier this week, photos also emerged of the marks and sores left on the nurses’ faces after hours of wearing face masks.

Scary images also show workers in Wuhan breaking down screams and crying for lack of sleep.

.