Wuhan celebrated the end of the 76-day Coronavirus Lockdown

(WUHAN, China) – The scandal that has become a model for coronavirus countries around the world has ended after 11 weeks: Chinese authorities are allowing residents in Wuhan to re-enter and outside the city where the virus began.

As of midnight Wednesday, 11 million residents have now been granted unauthorized access to new mobile phone applications signed by the government and government surveillance. indicating that they are in good health and have not been contacted. anyone who confirmed he was carrying the virus.

Photographs were held on all sides of the Yangtze River, with above-ground bridges illuminating images of medical staff supporting the sick, with the words “urbanized city,” captioned by the president and Communism was given to Wuhan. Xi Jinping: Party leader. Along the walls and bridges, citizens waved flags, chanting “Okay, let’s go!” sang the Chinese theme song

Heavy traffic has reopened with new bridges, ports and major financial hubs, while hundreds wait for the first train and subway, many hoping to return to work elsewhere.

Restrictions have been limited in a city where more than 82,000 Chinese cases and more than 3,300 reported cases have been relaxed in recent weeks as the number of new bacteria continues to decline. New government sources reported on Tuesday that they had not received new statements.

While questions have been raised about the Chinese population, the ceasefire between Wuhan and neighboring Hubei province has succeeded in taking the international action.

During the 76-day closing period, residents of Wuhan were allowed to leave their homes only to buy food or attend other activities that were considered to be very important. Some are allowed to leave the city, but only if they have certificates that indicate it is not a health hazard and a letter confirming where they went and why. Even then, authorities can turn them into a technique like stamping, preventing thousands from returning to their jobs outside of town.

Residents of some parts of Hubei have been allowed to leave the province starting three weeks ago, as long as they can provide a clean bill of health.

Preventive measures like wearing masks, keeping the temperature low and limiting access to residents will be in Wuhan, which is the capital of Hubei.

Related Articles

In Editorial, the flag of the Communist Party has always been warned by the public to celebrate the event.

“On this day people have been looking forward to it and it is appropriate to congratulate us. However, this day is not the last sign of success, ”the paper said. “Now, we need to remind ourselves that, since Wuhan has no weapon, we can please, but we must rest.”

In the wake of the lock-up issue, SWAT teams and personnel in the white suz made a rally outside the Hankou train station, while guards attended security talks under the doorway.

The Wuhan train tickets to towns all over China are already advertised on the computer screen, while the first train leaves for Beijing at 6:25 am. The proposed line for passengers heading to the capital has risen, as spokespersons have issued an announcement on the eradication measures. , like keeping a safe distance and wearing masks.

Wuhan is a heavy industry, especially for automobiles, and as the big plantations begin to recover, the small industries that provide most of the jobs continue to be weakened by labor shortages and demand. Immediate steps are being taken to get them back on their feet, including 20 billion yuan ($ 2.8 billion) in a significant loan, according to the city government.

China has barred people from entering or entering Wuhan from January 23 in a statement late at night and extends locks to most provinces in the succeeding days. Train and airline services have been canceled and traffic lanes are set up in the central province.

Critical measures came as the coronavirus began spreading to other China and overseas during the New Year’s holiday at the end of January, when many Chinese travelers were traveling.

Currently, research on the exact origin of the virus is still being investigated, although it is thought to be linked to the external food market in the city.

In preparation to end the lockdown, Party Secretary Wang Zhonglin, the city’s chief inspector, checked the airport and train station on Monday to make sure they were ready. The city must “implement prevention while opening doors, maintaining safety and order and ensuring stability,” Wang said.

Mission one: to make sure the disease is not alive, he said.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.