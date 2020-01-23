Wuhan: Chinese scientists attribute the corona virus to snakes; City locked up

January 23 (UPI) – A deadly new virus that has infected hundreds in China could come from a snake, a new study claims, as local authorities keep a central Chinese city under lock and key to curb the spread.

A group of Chinese scientists published their findings in the Journal of Medical Virology on Wednesday and found that the newly discovered coronavirus was most likely transmitted from a snake to humans – especially the multi-volume Chinese krait or Chinese cobra.

The scientists performed a sequence analysis of the virus isolated from a patient and compared it to other animals. They found that the two common snakes found in southeastern China, including Wuhan, are the cause of the disease.

“Our results suggest that the snake is the most likely wildlife reservoir,” the team of scientists wrote in the newspaper.

The scientists called for further research to confirm that snakes serve as reservoirs for the disease, but said their results “are of great importance in effectively fighting the outbreak.”

Last month, patients first started developing pneumonia caused by a mysterious new illness. A week later, she was identified as a coronavirus, which the World Health Organization called 2019-nCoV.

The origin of the disease was traced to a fish market in central China’s Wuhan city, where various live animals were sold, including snakes, chickens and bats.

The disease, which resembles the disease behind SARS, in which hundreds died in China in the early 2000s, has since crossed borders and cases have been reported in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong and the United States.

At least 17 people have died in China and nearly 600 have been infected with the corona virus.

The fish market has been closed since January 1, and due to the spread of the disease, Chinese health authorities have partially blocked Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, before the New Year’s weekend, when millions of Chinese are expected.

The partial closure came into effect on Thursday at 10 a.m. and brought all transports within and outside the city to a standstill.

Trains, planes, buses, subways, and ferries have been decommissioned and highways in the city have been decommissioned, the South China Morning Post reported.

“People who do not meet the requirements are treated by the authorities in accordance with their respective duties and laws,” the city government said in a statement.

In the meantime, WHO said an emergency committee would meet again on Thursday to decide whether the outbreak was an “emergency of public interest of international interest” after its first meeting on Wednesday.

“Our team in China is working with local experts and officials to investigate the outbreak,” WHO director general Tedros Abhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’ll have a lot more to say tomorrow.”