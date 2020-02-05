Wuhan coronavirus evacuation flight: several people have turned away, children have already vomited

by RNZ

St John said that several people were refused yesterday during an evacuation led by New Zealand from China.

Nearly 200 people, mostly New Zealanders, were flown to Auckland Airport around 6 p.m. yesterday evening from Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus.

The 193 people arrived safely, said Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that a passenger was denied boarding after failing a health test, but that “no registrant was unable to board due to documentation and registration procedures “.

Ground staff at Auckland Airport check on evacuees from Wuhan. Photo / Daniel Ou Yang

Speaking to reporters at Auckland Airport last night, St John’s medical director, Tony Smith, said that there were “a number of passengers who were prevented from entering the hall boarding”.

He said he did not have more details on why they were unable to board the flight.

MFAT said about 60 people registered for the flight did not arrive at the airport and gave no notice. He was approached for more comments.

Smith, who was on the flight from Wuhan, said the passengers were very stressed and had headaches. Several children were vomiting, he said.

None of the passengers showed symptoms of the new coronavirus.

Several people at Wuhan Airport initially failed the temperature tests because they were wearing six to seven layers of clothing – a measure to counter China’s bitter winter – and rushed to fly said Smith.

“So we put these people aside, we removed the diapers, we waited half an hour, we measured the temperatures again, and they all came back and they were all asymptomatic. And these people were very worried not being able to get on the plane. “

The last passenger on the flight was a four-year-old British child whose staff delayed the departure, British diplomat Danae Dholakia said on Twitter.

