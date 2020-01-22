Wuhan ends the outward journey while the corona virus spreads

The Chinese city, at the center of the fatal Corona virus outbreak, closes airports and train stations for outgoing passengers, according to Chinese state media.

Wuhan, a city of almost nine million people, will also temporarily shut down the bus, subway, ferry, and long-distance networks.

Residents were advised not to leave, despite millions of Chinese traveling to the moon for the upcoming New Year holidays.

The corona virus under the microscope. (British Health Protection Agency)

It came when the World Health Organization met to discuss the fatal outbreak.

It is said that “more information” is needed before a global health emergency is reported due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In Australia, health professionals will inspect passengers upon arrival in Sydney from Wuhan after the death toll has increased to 17. This has almost doubled in the past 24 hours.

A number of Australians have been tested for the virus, resulting in nine deaths in more than 440 cases in China.

Cases have also been confirmed in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

Biosecurity measures were increased in particular for flights from China and Wuhan to Australia.

The expanding capital of central China’s Hubei province is the epicenter of the coronavirus, which is believed to have started in animals before spreading to humans.

The three weekly flights Sydney receives from Wuhan are closely monitored. Starting today, the biosecurity staff at Sydney Airport will assess any arrivals that feel uncomfortable.

A flight from the Chinese city of Xian via Wuhan is scheduled for 11.35 a.m.

The crack team will consist of four NSW Health doctors and nurses with experience in public health and infection control, as well as virology experts from Westmead Hospital and other facilities.

The team will wear masks and gloves when examining someone with symptoms, said Jeremy McAnulty, executive director of NSW Health Protection.

“If it looks like you may have an infection … we can have tests and treatment given to that person immediately,” said Dr. McAnulty.

Westmead Hospital experts can quickly diagnose patients. If someone is doing very badly, they can be taken to a hospital near the airport.

According to Dr. McAnulty is “by no means foolproof” identifying potential airlines at the airport, as people who have been exposed to the virus may experience no symptoms for days.

Queensland Health confirmed yesterday that a man who had been isolated from a family visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan on his return did not suffer from the virus.

Australian chief medical officer Brendan Murphy says the virus can reach Australia, but insists that the nation be able to respond.

The Australian State Department says that anyone traveling to Wuhan should “exercise a high degree of caution” while in town.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the authorities have the authority to take those who may experience symptoms directly to the hospital.

“However, we expect passengers who have problems to report themselves because this is in their own interest,” said Hunt.

The city said on Tuesday that it had installed infrared thermometers at airports, train stations and bus stops and disinfected public transport vehicles every day. (9Nachrichten)

The Chinese authorities have asked Wuhan people to avoid crowds and public gatherings after warning that a virus that has killed at least 17 people could spread.

The virus that causes pneumonia symptoms was discovered in the metropolis of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, in late December.

Chinese officials had previously counted 470 people infected across the country, fearing that the number could rise in the coming days.

Hundreds of thousands of larger cities are expected to travel to family homes to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Cases of illness have also been reported in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States, as well as in the Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

Chinese authorities have confirmed that a new strain of corona virus that originated in the country can be transmitted between people. (AP)

Several countries, including Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia, have tightened border health controls to prevent the spread of the disease.

North Korea has temporarily closed its border to all foreign tourists in response to the outbreak, according to a travel agency that offers tours of the country.

The new corona virus belongs to the same family of viruses that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). A 2002/03 pandemic, which also broke out in China, killed 800 people worldwide.

Scientists in China said the new corona virus may have been transmitted during the illegal wildlife trade.

China’s director of the Disease Control and Prevention Center, Gao Fu, said the virus is believed to come from a Wuhan market from which it mutated and became human-to-human.

“As we know, the wild animals were the source that were sold at the fish market,” Gao told journalists on Wednesday.

“The virus of this wild animal is gradually mutating.”