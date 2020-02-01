Wuhan is a ghost town. Dead man lying on the street, empty store shelves and deserted roads

WARNING: painful content:

A gray haired man lay dead on the sidewalk, a plastic bag in his hand, a face mask.

The cause of death and identity were unclear, but authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan – zero for the coronavirus epidemic that the World Health Organization has now classified as a global emergency – are not taking any luck.

As the occasional passer-by in the empty streets of the city passes the grim scene, not daring to stop, a team of police and medical personnel in full body protection arrive to take the body away. Wuhan is in its tenth day of quarantine and this normally bustling city of 11 million is a ghost town, full of fear.

A cyclist walks past the body of the man. Photo / via video

Population stranded after rail and air links are cut and private vehicles are banned from the road. The government has advised all residents to stay indoors to minimize potential exposure to the virus as the number of people infected continues to multiply – last night, 9,700 cases were confirmed in each province of China.

The death toll has risen to 200. However, city residents say they can no longer hide: “Now I know how dogs should feel. When you are inside all the time, you really want to go out to go around for a bit, “said Li Xiolei, radio DJ in Wuhan, on his video blog. “People are walking their dogs; well, I’m going to walk.

So Mr. Li puts on a face mask and leaves his apartment, entering an elevator that smells of disinfectant. There are reminders of the danger he finds himself in every corner, including propaganda barriers that issue dark warnings against group rallies: “If you come to people’s doors today, pneumonia will come to your wear tomorrow “, we read.

“Those who go out and gather are shameless; those who play mah-jong together are bad guys,” proclaims another. Chinese authorities are trying to curb the spread by isolating the most affected regions of the country.

But experts said it might be too little, too late. Many people have already traveled before the New Year holidays. When the closure of Wuhan started a week ago, locals filled up in supermarkets and emptied the shelves of face masks and disinfectants of all kinds.

(WARNING: potentially upsetting for some): A dead man lying on the streets of Wuhan. According to AFP, in two hours, 15 ambulances passed by and no one did anything. We don’t know what he died of. But a scene from Ground Zero. pic.twitter.com/AxpkovDBZV

– Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) January 31, 2020 The funeral disinfects after handling a victim of the virus in Wuhan. Photo / AP

Mr. Li joined the dashboard last Saturday, posting on social media an extract from his rare trip outside. Pharmacies have “out of stock” signs on their doors and public spaces are sprayed with disinfectant – even in the capital, Beijing, 700 miles away. The gymnasiums are closed and those which remain open require a fever control at the entrance.

Naturally, tensions are high in the city’s health establishments. A doctor was attacked by the family of a patient infected with a coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan, said Beijing-based online media company Caixin.

According to a statement from the Wuhan police, a man became emotional after the death of his stepfather, hitting staff, damaging their masks and combinations of hazardous materials. Some social media reports suggest that staff were quarantined after the attack, although police simply said the incident “affected hospital operations”. The perpetrator was arrested.

A woman wears a protective mask as she walks the streets of Wuhan, China. Photo / Getty Images

There is a shortage of medical supplies and protective equipment, said a nurse in Caixin as the closure of large areas of the country continued. Thousands of factory workers during the Lunar New Year vacation may have trouble getting back to work next week due to travel restrictions. Large companies, such as Google of Alphabet Inc and IKEA of Sweden, have closed their activities in China.

Buyers wear face masks when queuing at a Wuhan grocery store. Photo / AP

Four Chinese provinces, including Shandong and Heilongjiang in the rust belt industrial region, have asked companies not to start working until February 10. China plans to release supplies of winter and spring vegetables in major northern cities to alleviate supply shortages, the state said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The coronavirus appeared at the end of last year in a food market in Wuhan which is said to have illegally sold wild species.

