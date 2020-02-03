Wuhan is not China’s Chernobyl The Japan Times

NEW YORK – Both disasters affected millions of people far beyond their borders. Both occurred in tightly controlled, socialist, one-party states. Both were initially covered up by eager officials. The similarities between the recent outbreak of the novel corona virus and the breakdown of a reactor in 1986 are not lost to Chinese internet users who have drawn unfortunate parallels to Chernobyl in online discussions about a 2019 HBO mini-series on the disaster.

The political conclusion is clear: after all, the explosions in Reactor No. 4 and the blundered consequences have contributed to debilitating the public debate and accelerating the decline of the Soviet regime. The comparison is inaccurate, since Moscow’s grip on the radioactive debris waned long before the rain, but Beijing would still be wise to learn from this disaster.

It’s hard to overestimate the magnitude of the Chernobyl disaster, which is still the worst in the history of the civilian nuclear industry. The faulty design of the reactor caused a poorly performed technical test to cause explosions that destroyed its core and released a cloud of radioactive smoke, dust, and debris. Fires burned for days. An oppressive culture of secrecy, political pressure to achieve economic goals, and mere disregard for human life caused a catastrophe on April 26, 1986.

There are certainly elements of this in the current crisis. China is of course not the Soviet Union of the eighties. It learned from the SARS outbreak in 2003 when slowly recognizing the problem contributed to pneumonia spreading, and eventually nearly 800 people died. Beijing also struggles with social media, but suffocates. But this time, too, the early efforts to raise the alarm were silenced. Doctors in Wuhan were accused of spreading rumors and summoned by the police.

Add to that a less than impressive immediate response with slow diagnostic tests that required samples to travel to Beijing, according to Reuters. There is enough evidence of overcrowded hospitals, as my colleagues David Fickling and Adam Minter wrote. As in Chernobyl, the local authorities – starting with Wuhan’s mayor – have had problems in a system where commands must come from above and their ability to inform the public.

According to Lancet, the first known patient developed symptoms as early as December 1. China alerted the World Health Organization at the end of the month. While the first death happened in early January, an alarm and a complete ban only occurred on January 23, days before New Year’s Day. By then, millions of students, migrant workers and travelers had already left the city. Better than in 2003, perhaps, but hardly exemplary. Similar to Chernobyl, which eventually mobilized around 340,000 military personnel to clear up the mess, China has proven to be better at dramatic gestures like city closures than effective ones.

As with radiation, the virus is both invisible and poorly understood, fueling public distrust at home and abroad. And, like the 1986 explosions, the effects of failure in China will be felt worldwide.

However, the comparison has its limits. The novel coronavirus epidemic is a crisis for public health, for the economy, and even for the top ranks of Beijing. That doesn’t make it a catalyst in the Chernobyl mold.

One reason is simply economical. The collapse was described by many – including the then leader Mikhail Gorbachev years later – as a turning point that ultimately triggered the fall of the Iron Curtain. The reality is more complex. Soviet Russia stagnated and was in an almost irreversible decline until 1986 when a sharp fall in oil prices caused hard currency revenues to decline sharply. The numbers vary, but academic estimates assume that gross domestic product growth will be less than 1 percent at this time. Productivity was bleak. China’s economic growth may be slowing, but it is far from near this state. A comparison with 2003 also suggests that consumption should recover, even if other, trade-related burdens for the economy remain.

Also take the political differences into account. By 1986 Moscow was ready for a revolution. Gorbachev had come to power a year earlier and at the time of the accident had already spoken of the need for perestroika or economic restructuring, and Glasnost, roughly translated as openness. Nevertheless, he managed to use the Chernobyl incident to push politicians from the Brezhnev era, such as Vladimir Shcherbitsky, head of the Ukrainian Communist Party, out of power. It was the excuse he needed to speed up his plans.

There are no signs of such changes in Beijing, although it is noteworthy that officials are being placed in positions that make them potential lightning rods for public anger. Prime Minister Li Keqiang is the head of the team responsible for containing the outbreak, not President Xi Jinping.

The biggest difference, however, is the symbolism. Chernobyl has destroyed the essence of the Soviet state, a whole system built on the myth of excessive military and economic power. The catalog of irresponsibility, negligence and lousy design in the Ukrainian factory dealt a severe blow to this picture, from which it could not recover. It also put down the idea that limited openness would suffice. Moscow had to admit its radioactive reading problem in Sweden – Beijing has at least sent its own message.

To get a feel for the impact, keep in mind that nuclear defects, however large and deadly, have rarely been reported to Soviet citizens. The Mayak Ural accident in 1957, in which thousands of people were driven out of their homes, was only reported abroad after a scientist discussed it in the late 1970s. Previous problems in Chernobyl itself have been covered up. As a result, the shock waves were much larger.

None of this should alleviate the severity of the Wuhan crisis, which is still happening. To date, more than 360 people have died and more than 14,000 have contracted the disease. It could get a lot worse. The timing is also grim for China, as it marks the end of a five-year plan with a cooling economy. However, Beijing is aware of the risk of unexpected events. It is no coincidence that while happy videos of doctors appeared on the way to Wuhan, there was also mild criticism, especially of local authorities’ pressure valves. In the past, officials have turned to violent fiscal stimuli and can do so again. Chernobyl should be a warning. Just don’t expect Beijing’s version of the perestroika to be available soon.

Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist who deals with environmental, social and governance issues.