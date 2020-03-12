Wuhan officials deliver emergency pig to the garbage truck

Two senior district government officials in Wuhan, the Chinese city in the center of the coronavirus outbreak, were laid off Wednesday after using a garbage truck to deliver 1,000 pieces of plastic wrapped pig to a community in its district.

Outraged residents flooded social media with ugly photos of the dump truck tilting its back and depositing a pile of packed meat on a plastic sheet.

The Morning Post in South China he reported that the district is still quarantined and depends on the government to provide food. Residents are not allowed to leave the house to shop, and supplies must be provided.

The two unnamed senior officers decided to deliver the last bulk shipment of meat with garbage trucks. According to the state of China Global Times, the two officials who lost their jobs were the local party leader and the deputy director of the neighborhood committee. Qingshan District Deputy Chief of Logistics Luo Rong is also investigating his role in the scheme.

“The mistake was probably caused by a shortage of vehicles,” observed another neighborhood committee phlegmatically.

Gulf News quoted Chinese media reports as Chinese Internet users reacting with disgust, disbelief and black humor after one of the major Chinese media outlets collected the photos from the garbage truck:

One user wrote, “Is that true? I can not believe.”

Another wrote: “Shocking !! What about these people. Please, severe punishment. “

“Habits are hard to get. Are bats back on the menu?” Asked one user.

One user commented, “I’ve washed my hands and sanitized my phone and laptop just for reading.”

The Gangdu Gardens community neighborhood committee apologized Wednesday night for delivering food with garbage trucks. The pig was remembered for destruction and a new shipment was promised.