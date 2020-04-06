Wuhan, once the epicenter of Covid-19, is gearing up for life after its closure – world news

China reported 30 new cases of coronavirus Covid-19 on Sunday, including five locally transmitted infections, and as many as nine of the 13 administrative districts of Wuhan affected by the virus were declared ‘low risk areas’, marking a gradual return to normal, officials said He said.

In its daily report, the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) said that in addition to 30 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the mainland on Saturday, 47 new symptoms were reported.

Cases of asymptomatic coronavirus are those that test positive for the virus but show no symptoms and can cause sporadic buildup of infections.

Mass quarantine will be officially lifted in Wuhan on Wednesday. That means trains will be able to get going, the airport will continue flights, and cars will be blocked for exiting because the pathogen driven through Wuhan can take the highways again.

People, however, move around cautiously, keeping their distance. Everyone, without exception, wears masks.

While the factories in this Chinese city are allowed to restart, workers are slow to return and supply chains are in disarray. The malls have reopened but are mostly empty, most are still too afraid to get out of everything but the necessary.

With more than half of China’s officially reported cases of viruses and deaths, Wuhan is both where Covid-19 began and left the deepest wound. Formerly a regional powerhouse that is expected to grow 7.8 percent in gross domestic product last year, it now faces the challenge of starting afresh.

Early signs suggest it will be a slow and painful process, and the shock of the epidemic is still ongoing and fears of another viral wave preventing companies from continuing full operations.

“Our goal by 2020 is to survive physically first,” Ma Renren, 33, who runs a small marketing agency, told Bloomberg. “The second is for our businesses to survive.”

On Saturday, three deaths were reported – all from the epicenter of the Hubei province virus – which took China’s coronavirus deaths to 3,339 people.

Overall confirmed cases in the mainland reached 81,669 on Saturday, including 1,376 patients on treatment and 76,964 others discharged from hospitals after recovery.

On March 27, Wuhan’s coronavirus risk assessment was reduced from “high risk” to “medium risk”. Now Hubei Province has no cities or counties designated as “high risk”.

In a sign of a slowdown in the country’s virus, China held a national memorial on Saturday to martyrs and coronavirus victims in the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping led the national mourning of Beijing. Three minutes of silence were noticed across the country, with flags flying halfway.

