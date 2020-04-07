Chinese state media announced on Tuesday that the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, “will resume outgoing transport in less than 24 hours,” formally ending a 76-day blockade.

The Chinese government claims that there are virtually no new infections and zero deaths in Wuhan, but outside observers strongly doubt that any of these claims are accurate.

China Global Times He said on Wednesday that Wuhan “will see the resumption of normal life” on Wednesday, “even as epidemiologists have warned that it is not time to completely lower your guard and relieve yourself of large-scale restrictions.” Chinese officials say they are now mainly concerned about asymptomatic carriers of Wuhan virus and travelers taking it back to China from abroad.

The Chinese Communist Party (PCC) celebrated Wuhan’s reopening as a “milestone” and claimed that Wuhan’s blockade “helped delay the transmission of the virus to other parts of the country and delayed its spread to other countries” . In fact, outside observers estimate that PCC caused about 95% of infections and deaths worldwide, by dissecting the virus as long as possible, reducing the number of diseases and deaths caused in China, and denying that it could transmit between humans at all.

The Global Times a report on Wuhan’s reopening for business highlighted the need for extreme caution, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to the “health code” system that requires citizens to display QR codes. with color codes passed to their cell phones by authorities to show that they have the ability to travel and work.

“Everywhere I go, I have to scan a QR code, and the sites I visit would be the records,” said one Wuhan resident.

The PCC sought to block its count of 3,335 coronavirus victims by holding a three-minute silence on Wuhan on Saturday, marking the traditional Qingming “dead-litter” festival for those killed in China. The Global Times dismissed as “foolish” western media reports on Wuhan authorities barring crowds of mourning from cemeteries so that these samples of public mourning make it clear that more than 3,335 people were killed by the coronavirus.

The Washington Post presented this report on Saturday:

Authorities across the country have been banned or severely demolished, when huge crowds go to cemeteries, when huge crowds go to cemeteries. While limited numbers of mourning with reservations will be allowed in cemeteries in Beijing and Shanghai, there will be no such meetings in Wuhan, where the city government has banned funeral ceremonies and sweeping graves until May.

This is apparently due to health problems, but also reflects Beijing’s political desire, say experts, to deny emotional families a chance to meet and complain about government manipulation – a matter of acute sensitivity to the ruling Communist Party.

While keeping a tight lid on any public demonstration disagreeing with the number of official deaths, the PCC held a lush “victory celebration” at one of the Wuhan field hospitals. Party operators danced around waving Chinese communist flags to celebrate the defeat of the virus, with no trace of mourning or contusion:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqAZ8OMgoWo (/ embed)

“Historically, communist agencies in the Chinese Communist Party have always marked tragic events with celebrations of the party’s victory. As a result, families of the dead are deprived of their right to mourn the dead,” observed Epoch Times.

According to the Chinese government, there have been no deaths from coronaviruses in China outside of Wuhan since March 31. On Monday, the government said there were no fatalities in Wuhan for the first time since the outbreak.

The PCC’s official position is that almost all copies of new infections reported since the end of March were “imported” cases, although even so, most of the “foreign” cases highlighted by the state media are actually Chinese nationals. that they were returning home to others. countries. Although China strongly opposed travel bans on its own citizens and touted the World Health Organization (WHO) ‘s criticism of these restrictions, it has largely banned foreigners enter China to reduce the number of “imported” infections.

Wuhan sought to ease some of the blockade restrictions last month, declaring thousands of residential compounds “epidemically free” and allowing their residents to leave home for a few hours at a time, only to repeal many of these epidemic-free designations. as the infections continued. to appear. The official line of these new cases is that they are almost completely asymptomatic, which makes it very difficult to detect even with the much appreciated control and control system imposed on Wuhan.

Wuhan also began to experience a disturbing wave of “reinfection” in late March, as between five and ten percent of patients who tested the virus were untested and positive. Government officials have lessened the rate of reinfection and generally regard them as “asymptomatic carriers.”