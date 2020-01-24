Wuhan Virus Lockdown throws an economic cloud over the Chinese manufacturing center

BEIJING – Wuhan’s status as a transport and production hub has fueled economic growth and made comparisons with Chicago’s role as a key city in the center of a huge economy.

The impact of the lock on the spread of a new SARS-like virus will now increase when logistics networks and the auto industry in the city are interrupted with approximately 11 million people.

“Complicated supply chains and just-in-time production can result in lost production at Wuhan factories having a greater impact on production,” said Shaun Roache, chief economist for Asia Pacific at S & P Global Ratings.

Wuhan had made progress in transitioning to the high-tech industry: in a 2019 report, the Milken Institute ranked Wuhan as the ninth most powerful city in China, seven places more than in the previous annual report. The city was moving from chip manufacturing to biomedicine and, according to the report, had attracted investments from 230 Fortune Global 500 companies.

According to Barry Naughton, a professor at the University of California at San Diego who specializes in the Chinese economy, the central government and local authorities have invested heavily in Wuhan’s high-tech industry, particularly in the areas of optoelectronics and semiconductors.

“For these reasons, it’s a pretty big deal,” he says. “Its economy is artificial in the sense that it is supported by government investment, but there is a substantial high-tech sector and a substantial heavy industry sector.”

Now the city is closing as China tries to stop a new virus that has killed and infected over two dozen people. The corona virus, which first appeared in one of the so-called Wuhan wet markets last month, has spread from the mainland to Hong Kong, Japan, the United States and elsewhere.

Most of the deceased had other health problems, including diabetes and heart disease, that weakened their immune systems. Symptoms include fever, cough or chest tightness, and difficulty breathing.

“With the emergence of a new virus in China that is disrupting the financial markets and disrupting the Lunar New Year trip, there is potential for a greater surge in growth just as the economy stabilized,” said Chang Shu, Bloomberg’s chief economist for Asia.

According to the city government, Wuhan’s economy grew 7.8 percent last year and 8 percent in 2018. With a production of 1.48 trillion yuan ($ 213 billion), Wuhan was larger than New Zealand. S&P estimates that it accounts for around 1.6 percent of national GDP.

“If the lock continues after the lunar new year, it will affect industrial production, one of the key growth drivers for China,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Hong Kong.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, is the largest transportation hub for inland water, land and air transportation in China. It is also an important rail junction with multiple connections to major cities and a renowned educational center. The city has 89 universities and 1.2 million students, Mayor Zhou Xianwang said in an interview on Tuesday with state television.

While it is not a place that often comes to the fore in the travel routes of foreign visitors, it is an important stopover on cruises on the Yangtze River. Former leader Mao Zedong made the city famous in the summer of 1966 when he plunged into the Yangtze River to swim with thousands every year. Seen as a signal for Mao’s emerging political power, his cultural revolution followed.

Restaurants are already suffering from a shock as fearful locals avoid gatherings. Across China, Roache estimates that S&P’s GDP growth would decrease by around 1.2 percentage points if spending on benefits in kind such as transportation and entertainment fell by 10 percent.

