Wuhan’s travel ban was finally lifted 76 days after the coronavirus was blocked

It is estimated that 65,000 people left Wuhan a few hours after lifting travel restrictions (photo: REUTERS / SIPA USA / PA Images / SIPA USA)

People living in Wuhan could finally leave 76 days after the draconian measures to combat the outbreak of coronavirus.

Anyone who has a “green” QR code in the smartphone application can now leave the city – where the Covid-19 pandemic supposedly erupted at a street market – for the first time since January 23.

Pictures show thousands of residents queuing at stations to leave the metropolis, which was once the epicenter of the coronavirus, when trains started running and major highways opened on Wednesday at 00.50 in the morning.

Two hundred flights are currently planned to depart from Wuhan, which will take 10,000 passengers.

Wuhan has a population of around 11 million, with around 65,000 leaving the city within hours of lifting restrictions on Wednesday.

Appears after China did not report death on Tuesday, the first time since they began publishing figures.

Authorities reported that at the beginning of the week, 2,571 people were killed as a result of the explosion in Wuhan, while more than 50,000 people were infected with the virus.

According to official figures, the number of fatalities accounts for around 80% of all fatalities in China.

Britain overtook the number of deaths in China last Friday, and 6,159 people lost their lives because of coronavirus.

The Wuhan lock lift was reportedly marked with a light show on both sides of the wide Yangtze River.

Skyscrapers and bridges throughout the city showed pictures of healthcare workers helping patients, and one contained the words “heroic city” – the name President Xi Jinping gave Wuhan.

Authorities slowly reopened the city and shopping centers came back to life last month after the city announced the first full week without any new infections.

Those who work in the production of medical products and other everyday goods will be able to return to work, while others employed in industries related to national or global supply chains will also be able to return to work.

Some restrictions remain, with some transport restrictions remaining in place, and schools are still closed until further notice.

However, this is due to concerns about a second wave of infection in mainland China.

Recently, the number of new imported cases in the northern Heilongjiang Province has increased to 25, fueled by the influx of infected travelers arriving from Russia.

Suifenhe City in Heilongjiang on Wednesday restricted its citizens in a similar way to Wuhan.

Residents must stay in their homes, and one member of the family may leave once every three days to buy necessities, and must return the same day, according to state monitoring.

According to information published on the official website in Jiaozhou City, East Shandong, risk levels increased from low to medium, but did not provide any further information.

