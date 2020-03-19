WWE announce WrestleMania 36 will take spot above two evenings at a number of destinations irrespective of coronavirus with Rob Gronkowski internet hosting

WrestleMania is going to be unfold in excess of two times for the initial time at any time, WWE has verified.

In spite of the coronavirus outbreak, WrestleMania 36 is going forward but it will be guiding shut doors.

WrestleMania 36 will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski

About the study course of the two times, WWE have now claimed that matches will just take area at a number of spots, not just the Efficiency Center in Orlando.

Having said that, all services will be shut off to the public and have only essential staff current.

A WWE rep claimed: “WrestleMania will not only get position at WWE’s education facility but will include things like several locations about two evenings. All spots will be closed sets with only important staff.”

WrestleMania is now going down on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 – but the exact spots over and above the General performance Center are nevertheless to be revealed.

It’s formal! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it is gonna be far too big for just a person night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Inform you a lot more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV.

— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

WWE has also announced that previous a few-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski will be internet hosting each evenings of WrestleMania this yr.

So far, WWE has the pursuing matches confirmed for the show:

– Drew McIntyre Vs Brock Lesnar – WWE Championship

– Roman Reigns Vs Goldberg – Common Championship

– Charlotte Flair Vs Rhea Ripley – NXT Women’s Championship

– Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler – Uncooked Women’s Championship

– Edge Vs Randy Orton

– The Undertaker Vs AJ Types

– John Cena Vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

– Seth Rollins Vs Kevin Owens

There is also envisioned to be matches for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Women’s Tag Crew Championships, United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship.

WWE is a person of the only entities in operation right now amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Numerous professional sporting organisations have suspended enjoy for the foreseeable long term.

United States President Donald Trump has encouraged Americans avoid social gatherings of extra than 10 individuals and the use of numerous areas is certainly a way for WWE to get about all those guidelines.

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar will definitely be 1 of the major gatherings at WrestleMania 36

With no vacation in between Europe and the US, WWE had no alternative but to shift from the unique system of working the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

While it was speculated they could postpone WrestleMania, Vince McMahon felt if WWE did so they would be at the mercy of the virus for the rest of the 12 months.

It is however unknown when coronavirus will be at a controllable level to allow sporting activities to resume.