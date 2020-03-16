WWE confirm WrestleMania 36 is ON for April 5

WWE have confirmed that WrestleMania 36 will be going ahead, but not from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Instead, the show will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance as a result of the coronavirus.

WrestleMania is ON!

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet released this WWE issued statement ahead of Monday Night Raw:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Raw is being held at the PC tonight, just like SmackDown was last Friday and that seems to be the pattern WWE will take until the coronavirus slows down.

WWE had the options of cancelling the show altogether or working out a deal to postpone it to the summer, but precious few people believe Vince McMahon would run a WrestleMania without fans.

WWE

WrestleMania without fans is going to be weird

The company must be banking on people subscribing to the WWE Network of paying for the show on pay-per=view to offset the damage losing 80,000 in attendance has.

After Donald Trump suspended big gathering for the next eight weeks and air travel from Europe, it became pretty impossible for WrestleMania to run as it normally would in just under three weeks time.

WWE now moves forward on the road to WrestleMania with Roman Reigns taking on Goldberg, Drew McIntyre looking to dethrone

Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair battling Rhea Ripley among many other marquee matches.

Tonight on RAW, The Undertaker and Edge are in attendance and they’re expected to face AJ Styles and Randy Orton respectively.