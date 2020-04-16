WWE deems it necessary business between furloughs and lost jobs

I found myself in a few weeks, back in the WWE bubble because with Chris Benoit’s documentary and the current Cavid-1 epidemic, today was astonishingly opportune time to examine how the “essential” company treats its employees – something that John Oliver has. Last week attracted the attention tonight and many of our country’s problems are as intense as ever Has been in the slum.

Earlier in the week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who had been critical of taking care of his state during the epidemic, announced that WWE would be considered a “must-do business” and allowed to be screened at two locations in Florida. Following the announcement of Decantis, the Wrestling Company announced that it will “reduce compensation for executives and board members, reduce operating expenses, reduce talent costs, recruit third-party staff and include advice and advice, and at least suspend expenses for the company’s new headquarters.” Six months, according to Yahoo News.

Despite this news, more than two dozen members of the WWE roster and / or backstage producers lost their jobs. Also, we found that high rosters with pre-existing conditions like Roman Reigns have the ability to skip events to protect talent. However, how many athletes will have the freedom to do so, whether there are pre-existing conditions or not?

DeSantis says in the video above that it’s been a long time since we’ve had “new content” when it comes to sports, and yes, it’s bad. I love sports and I think gathering sports can be important. I also think athletes are getting paid every game, which is unfortunate for them if they are not in a financially stable place. However I do not think that the content requirements are so high that we need to risk anyone.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, said sport events for the summer have a way of coming back, I think it’s important to remind everyone that this is mid-April.

Florida, DeSantis and the WWE are all trying to move a state that, according to the Miami Herald, to try to return to normal despite the death toll.

“About 20 million states, Florida has received test results for more than 200,000 – about 1 test rate per 100 inhabitants,” the Herald says, “but the prevalence in Florida remains unclear as test results and antibody test shortages. , It may help to determine if someone had previously exposed the novel coronavirus Whether “

And it’s not just WWE, obviously. Their competitor, All Elite Wrestling, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that it still plans to do the event and says it will comply with “the latest guidance from national and world health authorities.”

Considering the McMahon family a supporter of Trump, Trump has put WWE CEO Vince McMahon on a panel advising him on the economic consequences (indeed) of the Coron virus, and paternal grandmother Linda McMahon is the first recipient of the US First ACTION, with Trump succeeding Paige, his co-chair. , The game has an agenda And for the sake of “entertainment” protection keeps ago.

