WWE enthusiasts stunned as Charlotte Flair wins NXT title from Rhea Ripley

When Charlotte Flair received the Royal Rumble, everyone was curious to see what the Queen would do subsequent.

The 34-calendar year-old is a 10-time entire world champion in WWE and it appeared like she would have to decide on to experience one of her Four Horsewomen stablemates at WrestleMania 36.

Charlotte Aptitude is arguably the very best woman wrestler on the earth

But then Rhea Ripley stepped up and demanded that Flair challenge her for her NXT title.

The Aussie sensation, 23, has taken WWE by storm above the past six months and held a victory in excess of Aptitude from a triple-threat match back again in November.

However, on this celebration, Flair would select up the earn and commence her second reign as NXT Women’s winner.

The match was a tricky-hitting affair that observed Aptitude faculty Ripley in the opening exchanges.

Ripely started to fire back with the babyface intensity she’s grow to be known for and started out to lock Flair up.

The Queen, smartly, began targeting Ripley’s knee that was weakened in just one of her assaults a several weeks back again.

Ripley was shouting in agony – like, really shouting – in the vacant Effectiveness Center and Flair was relentless with her strain.

Inevitably, the daughter of the famous Ric Aptitude locked in the Determine Eight and compelled Ripley to faucet-out.

Charlotte Aptitude worked the legs until eventually Rhea Ripley had to give up

Enthusiasts on Twitter have been stunned that Aptitude went in excess of Ripley, specifically when the angle recommended that The Queen, an individual who has experienced lots of title reigns, would make Ripley into a star.

Ripley still grew in the loss and will without doubt be a star, but this improvement has opened up several choices.

Presumably, Flair will contend in NXT for the forseeable future and the idea of her going through Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and a host of other talents is tantalising to say the minimum.

Charlotte Aptitude eliminated Bianca Belair from the Rumble and the two would wrestle on NXT Television months afterwards

But, it also suggests that Ripley may possibly perfectly get the opportunity to get a rematch with Aptitude in the long term when her knee is 100 p.c. That would go a prolonged way to building Ripley the star WWE understands she is fairly than a a single-off victory.