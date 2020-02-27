wwe-helps-grant-11-year-old’s-wrestlemania-wish

by: Gabrielle Shirley
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay community is counting down the days until WrestleMania rolls into the city.
A luncheon at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday highlighted the 36-day mark.
Stephanie McMahon, the WWE chief brand officer, spoke at the luncheon. She also presented an 11-year-old girl from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ariyah McLaughlin, with her wish… a ticket to WrestleMania.
“Oh my goodness, little Ariyah is so sweet,” said McMahon. “She is 11 years old. She is the same age as my middle daughter and she came up on stage and we had the chance to grant her wish of coming to WrestleMania.”
