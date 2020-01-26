WWE is making significant changes after Becky’s backstage appearance

Within a year, Becky Lynch received one of the biggest impulses in wrestling history when she won the Royal Rumble in 2019, which later resulted in her winning both the Raw and SmackDown women’s titles in the main event of last year’s WrestleMania.

Becky is essentially the face of the WWE Women’s Division, but she is also one of the company’s most popular superstars. So it was only a matter of time before “The Man” appeared on Fox’s wrestling studio show WWE Backstage. It was released on January 21st and there were some unexpected results.

The interview

youtube .com

During the show’s “Main Event” segment, Becky was asked what she thought of CM Punk’s statement that the Women’s Division was the best in the WWE. She suggested the company delete the word “women” so as not to distinguish between games and segments where only male or female superstars appear.

Becky received a lot of support from some of her female wrestlers, but there were still those who criticized her statement, which is why she posted another statement on Twitter to clarify things.

RELATED: 15 Images of Becky Lynch’s Transformation Over the Years

The unexpected answer

f4wonline.com

In the past, the WWE would either have found a way to blame Becky for what it said, or they would simply do nothing, but according to PWinsider.com, the company has actually chosen to stand up for “The Man” by a pretty figure made significant move.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVZ7VCldgXA [/ embed]

The WWE has announced that the NXT Women’s Championship will from now on simply be known as the “NXT Championship”. This change may not affect the Raw and SmackDown titles, but the decision shows that the WWE may consider them.

NEXT: 20 photos of Becky Lynch that make every guy on Seth Rollins jealous

Paris Hilton holographic BMW screams heiress … Check her fortune

About the author

George Voutiritsas is a writer, gamer and lover of sports and nerd culture. He currently lives in Montreal and writes for Valnet, Inc, mainly for TheThings, but has also worked for TheRichest and TheSportster.

More about George Voutiritsas