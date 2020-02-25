wwe-legend-edge’s-return-to-monday-night-raw-leaked

Edge created a beautiful, unforgettable return to WWE at the Royal Rumble last month to the shock of just about all people.

There experienced been reports he was taking into consideration a return, but to see him basically do it having been retired for 9 several years was a jaw-dropping minute.

Edge has returned to WWE on a 3-yr deal

The Rated-R Superstar’s fairytale return did not final lengthy, while, as former tag workforce associate Randy Orton brutally attacked him the pretty following night time on Uncooked.

That has sidelined Edge for weeks, but The Funds One Arena in Washington, DC has offered away the fact he will return on the 9 March edition of Uncooked by declaring ‘Edge dwell to give a health care update on his situation!’

That clearly show can take location the evening immediately after the Elimination Chamber shell out-for every-see event.

The up coming stop following that is WrestleMania and it is commonly considered Edge will be taking on Orton in Tampa, Florida on April five.

Edge is considered to be contracted to wrestle five times a year and one particular would assume that the Royal Rumble was one particular and WrestleMania would be the 2nd.

WWE Edge surprised the WWE Universe by returning to in-ring motion

Edge’s spouse, women’s legend and NXT announcer Beth Phoenix, will be on Raw next week and enthusiasts will collectively hold their breath with a mentally unhinged Orton on the loose.

Edge is explained to have 25 contracted dates per yr, so the 46-12 months-old may possibly well aspect on a weekly basis on the street to WrestleMania.

Although he has built a spectacular return, 1 person who has experienced neck difficulties that will not is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The WWE legend said he was delighted to see Edge return on his podcast, but it does not improve his situation.

“Basically you are inquiring me, primarily based on Edge’s return, would I think about building a return? No,” Austin mentioned.

Stone Cold is one particular of the most common wrestlers in WWE heritage and an icon of the Angle Era, but will not be making a return like Edge

“Whatever Edge is doing has nothing at all to do with me. I’m done. I’ve previously mentioned I’m completed and I would like that dude all the luck in the world.

“When I see a guy who’s kinda experienced a equivalent sort of neck predicament as I experienced, or just neck operation in standard, and to go away the business when he did nine many years ago and then appear again, I’m like, ‘Okay. Man, be mindful out there.’”