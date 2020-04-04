WWE Legend Mark Henry Says WrestleMania Can Gain 200 Million Viewers

Play video content

exclusive

TMZSports.com

WWE legend Mark Henry believe WrestleMania 36 to be the most watched game in the United States of America … speaking TMZ Sports the 2-night show can fetch 200 Million Views !!!

“What can WrestleMania do, two days? Livestreaming and watching a network ?! That could be 200 million people watching,” Henry said.

Immerse that.

In comparison, the most viewed Super Bowl was the XLIX, which reportedly attracted 114 million. Another hit TV show in the United States was landing on the moon with an estimated 125-150 million tunes.

Of course, there have been many changes to WrestleMania this year due to the coronavirus pandemics … along Vince McMahonorg. choice of Help the fans at home and division of Rob Gronkowski-specific occurrence to 2 nights.

We talked to Henry about different approaches this year … and he thinks this could be a pivotal moment in sports history.

“I think 20 years from now, we’re going to talk about this historical moment and it’s like ‘hey man, the only thing on television during that time was pro-wrestling,'” Henry told us.

Henry pointed out most are successful IG Live DJ designed by D-Nice that helped people out Drake on Michelle Obama on Rihanna pass the quota time … and it is thought that WrestleMania may fill a similar void for people in need of sports content.

FYI – the most watched WrestleMania of 33 … reportedly seen by 1.95 million people. So yes, Henry thinks it MUST make this record.

Remember, he said this year would get 200 million.

We also asked Henry if he was ready to participate in the event if he was in his trunk … and you need to love his answer !!