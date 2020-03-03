wwe-legend-randy-orton-nails-a-perfect-rko-on-edge’s-wife-beth-phoenix-on-raw

There has never been any denying that Randy Orton does his greatest operate as a undesirable man in WWE.

But his current feud with Edge has given the 39-calendar year-aged a renewed lease of lifestyle heading into WrestleMania 36.

WWE Randy Orton has been on WWE Tv set considering the fact that 2002!

Orton was wanting for a major-time WrestleMania matchup for this calendar year and he made very public challenges to the likes of The Rock and John Cena in 2019.

Even so, the return of Edge and the pair’s storied record has built this a person of the hottest angles in expert wrestling ideal now.

On Uncooked last night, Edge’s wife and WWE Corridor of Famer Beth Phoenix returned to give an update on her husband’s overall health and Orton interrupted proceedings.

Following a long, fascinating promo, The Viper insisted all of this was Phoenix’s fault and that resulted in him getting a slap from the previous Divas winner.

What did she get for her slap? You guessed it – an RKO. Choose a glance below…

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="540" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/saGIE6FY9pk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="960"></noscript>

Beth Phoenix bought that RKO as easily as any individual by the way. So fluid. Absolutely everyone required the RKO, all people wanted the darker Orton to resurface. But the way they got there… that is an all-time terrific promo from Randy. Beautifully crafted segment. #RAWpic.twitter.com/n4Nan4drsU — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 3, 2020

Masterfully fascinating general performance from Randy Orton and Beth Phoenix – who flipped the switch from emotional to robust and defiant brilliantly. I felt anxious and on edge the total time watching it! Electric powered phase.#Uncooked pic.twitter.com/tL4ddR779B — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March three, 2020

A lot of moons back, Orton would snap and sometimes do sadistic issues to women in the ring.

He once RKO’d Stacy Keibler, and most famously hit his finishing move on Stephanie McMahon back again in 2007, kicking off a bloody rivalry with her spouse Triple H.

A lot more lately, he hit an RKO on Nia Jax in the 2019 Royal Rumble match, but that was in the context of a match.

It’s been a very long time considering the fact that a man has attacked a lady on WWE Television set.

This is 2020, not the Perspective Era. It’s a big issue for WWE to place this on Tv set in this day and age, but the reception to the segment has been overwhelmingly positive.

Primarily due to the fact Phoenix refused to cower to Orton and was able to get up later on.

WWE now has a red-hot angle heading into WrestleMania 36 and the payoff is guaranteed to be excellent.