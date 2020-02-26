WWE legend Ric Flair gave L.A. Lakers and LeBron James an incredible introduction before get over New Orleans Pelicans

Ric Flair received the LA Lakers local community pumped in advance of their sport in opposition to New Orleans Pelicans – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope absolutely appeared up for it.

The 16-time entire world wrestling champion did the introduction for the NBA side and LeBron James forward of their normal time contest at the Staples Middle.

At the Staples Centre, Flair shouted his famed catchphrase into the microphone as he released the Lakers and LeBron James

Flair shouted: “Los Angeles, household of the best franchise in athletics. The L.A. Lakers! And the home of the best athlete in the entire world nowadays, LeBron James – the king! Wooooo! Woooo! Lakers, let us do it.”

Flair and James are equally Cleveland natives and the WWE legend completely enjoys him for bringing a championship to his hometown in 2016.

The Lakers have had a tough time lately with the passing of the famous Kobe Bryant.

James, a shut mate of Bryant’s, was deeply upset and honoured him with a tattoo of a mamba on his thigh.

Previously this week, stars from the basketball earth and over and above attended a memorial for a person of the all-time greats and his 13-yr-old daughter Gianna, who died with him when their helicopter crashed in January, in what was an psychological ceremony.

And against the Pelicans, James went on to fall 40 factors as the Lakers picked up a 118-109 victory about a Pelicans facet that features quite a few aged Lakers personnel from the Anthony Davis trade.

Davis himself place up 21 points and 14 rebounds to increase the Purple and Yellow’s winning operate to 6 and they are now five games apparent of the Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Convention.

The Lakers are joint-favourites to acquire the NBA title this season with the Milwaukee Bucks, in accordance to bookmakers. The Bucks keep the greatest record in the east.



Aptitude, now 71, only has sporadic roles on WWE television these times and has had several wellbeing problems in recent a long time.



His daughter, Charlotte, wrestles for WWE and she was just one of three women that grew to become the initial women at any time to main occasion WrestleMania very last 12 months.