WWE legend Triple H reveals why UK events are “great” and “unique” compared to US shows before the NXT UK TakeOver in Blackpool

Loading...

According to WWE superstar Triple H, wresting fans in the UK create a “unique” atmosphere compared to events in the US – and he loves it!

Wrestling Royalty – The Game joined talkSPORT on Saturday morning.

The Hall of Famer is currently in front of the highly anticipated NXT UK TakeOver event in Blackpool on the British coast.

WWE

Triple H with British champion Walter, who will defend his title in the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II against Scottish star Joe Coffey on Sunday

The event is the third TakeOver event in the UK after two hugely successful shows in Blackpool and Cardiff in 2019, and Sunday’s return to the North Sea city promises to be even more extensive.

After reviewing his plans for future locations and a possible event in London, Triple H showed talkSPORT how different events in the UK are from the sold-out stadium shows on the other side of the pond.

And it seems that soccer is a big reason for that.

“For me, the biggest difference is singing,” said the wrestling icon and West Ham fan while warming up on Saturday.

“The UK audience is extremely noisy, and I think it has to do with football.

“The songs that they sing and that they sing are very unique.

“A little bit of it has accumulated in the US, but it is something that is unique here.

Triple H, the supporter of West Ham, says British wrestling fans give the WWE events a football-like atmosphere

enormously

Tyson Fury meets Brock Lesnar at World Cup 36 – but only if he beats Deontay Wilder

this is true

Kurt Angle says Vince McMahon didn’t trust him when he returned to WWE

Rated-R

Edge signs a new lucrative contract with WWE, despite unlikely comeback rumors

Rated-R

Rumors that Edge is retiring and Royal Rumble is picking up steam

diamond

Tessa Blanchard: “I want to write history in my own way”, among other things, working at IMPACT

‘Blood money’

CM Punk then posts and deletes the tweet addressed to The Miz with a bad mouth

NW-NO!

Kevin Nash posts a picture of a brutally deformed knee that forced him to retire

The game

Triple H: Future NXT UK TakeOver locations, how the deal with BT Sport came about

“It’s amazing to see some of the things that you can come up with. They are very individually tailored to the talent [the wrestlers]. They form words for the songs and it’s great to see them.”

“It’s really fun that people can sing along, and that’s part of the spectacle.

“They are wild no matter what they do.

“It’s great and we love it.”

You can see NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II this Sunday on the WWE Network or BT Sport.