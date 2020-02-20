[wwe-news:-nxt-star-keith-lee-reveals-what-the-elegant-terms-roman-reigns-reported-to-him-after-survivor-collection]

Keith Lee is driving a enormous wave of momentum at the second and its only picked up since Survivor Series late very last year.

Now the North American champion, Lee just put on a exhibit-thieving general performance to open NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday with Dominick Dijakovic.

WWE Enthusiasts have cherished the matches among Keith Lee and Dominik Dijalkovic

Lee has been making a title for himself even just before he was signed to WWE as a guy that moves and speed really belies his measurement.

At Survivor Series, he had a career earning performance that noticed him get down to the remaining two in the elimination match. The guy reverse him? WWE poster boy Roman Reigns.

After some great action, Reigns would emerge victorious, but all of unexpected everyone was speaking about Lee.

The large guy from NXT appeared on WWE Backstage this 7 days and opened up about what Reigns claimed to him privately after the bout.

“That day was clearly just as powerful, a day the place I didn’t genuinely know what was heading on, being a single of the last three to be in that match. Fairly the squabble with Roman Reigns, the 1st individual to kick out of the spirit bomb for crying out loud, then speared me out of my boots and onto my neck, but that moment there, that set the tone for me. Just after that was more than with, he explained to me, straight up, ‘I want a a single-on-just one match with you.’”

WWE Keith Lee nearly defeat Roman Reigns at Survivor Collection

What an endorsement that is. Reigns has primary evented WrestleMania four situations in opposition to the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H and Brock Lesnar – he’s the male no matter whether individuals like it or not.

Reigns looks like he will be involved in a different major programme this yr when he normally takes on both The Fiend or Goldberg, according to reviews.

The Fiend and Goldberg meet at Super Showdown subsequent 7 days with the Common title on the line, but John Cena’s return has also thrown a spanner in the functions for what the major of the WrestleMania card will appear like.

Whilst Lee is unlikely to locate a spot on the card this yr, there is no question his time is coming.