WWE news: Roman Reigns states he’d choose to experience Bray Wyatt for the Common title – not new champion Goldberg

Unless you are a wrestling supporter that has been dwelling underneath a rock, you are going to know Goldberg is your new WWE Universal champion.

WWE’s choice to set the belt on a hardly ever accomplishing 53-yr-aged – especially alternatively of a beloved character like The Fiend – has not sat very well with supporters.

Goldberg is not a well-known option to be Common winner

It appears yet another gentleman who is not a massive lover of the idea is Roman Reigns.

It is been reported in recent times that WWE’s new prepare for WrestleMania will involve Reigns getting on Goldberg and John Cena returning to consider on The Fiend, Bray Wyatt.

WWE’s logic guiding this is intended to lie in the crowd reactions Reigns will get WWE imagined – substantially like Seth Rollins – the crowd would greatly boo Reigns for beating The Fiend while they will probably cheer him beating Goldberg.

Speaking at the announcement of WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles, Reigns stated he would truly want to encounter The Fiend if offered the preference.

“From a entirely honest standpoint, I would substantially rather confront ‘The Fiend’,” stated Reigns. “He’s busted his ass all 12 months lengthy for it. No offence to Goldberg, I think he’s a terrific performer, he’s a excellent celebrity, but I’m into the future appropriate now.”

Reigns spoke for a lot of supporters when he informed Ryan Satin those people words and phrases just a several small weeks ago, and several supporters really feel them now more than ever.

“From a completely honest standpoint, I would substantially somewhat encounter “The Fiend.” He’s busted his ass all 12 months very long for it. No offense to Goldberg, I assume he’s a great performer, he’s a fantastic Celebrity, but I’m into the future ideal now.” – Roman Reigns pic.twitter.com/UW3SxnC75p — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 27, 2020

Goldberg has one dimensional matches that viewers aren’t really into viewing any more, so if there was a attract who could make enthusiasts want to see Reigns as the champion once again, it is really pretty a smart enjoy.

Even so, that doesn’t make the style of what transpired to The Fiend and the way he lost the title any extra digestible.