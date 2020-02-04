WWE Raw: Ricochet earned title match against Brock Lesnar

February 4 (UPI) – Ricochet won a WWE championship game against Brock Lesnar on Raw, which will take place on February 27 at the Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Ricochet became the No. 1 contender for Lesnar’s title after defeating Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match on Raw Monday in the Main Event.

The highly competitive match consisted of Rollins, who tried to get an early advantage by using his students AOP and his colleague Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy.

The Monday Night Messiah group had previously defeated Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders, who returned to drive them away from the triple threat. Ricochet would win the match after nailing Lashley with a 630.

Ricochet, however, had no time to celebrate when Lesnar ran into the ring seconds after ringing and delivered the F-5 to the high-flyer when Raw went up in the air.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xh5N35asZ8 (/ embed)

Lesnar seeks revenge on Ricochet when he helped Drew McIntyre eliminate The Beast from the Royal Rumble in January. The winner will then defend the WWE championship at WrestleMania against McIntyre, who won the men’s Royal Rumble.

View this post on Instagram

The # WrestleMania landscape could change very well, as @paulheyman #BrockLesnar at #WWESSD leads to a # WWEChampionship defense against @kingricochet!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on February 3, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. (PST)

Charlotte Flair, the women’s Royal Rumble winner, should once again announce on Raw who she will be facing at WrestleMania. The Queen stated that she had previously defeated both options, which included Raw Women Master Becky Lynch and Smackdown Women Master Bayley.

Rhea Ripley, the winner of the NXT women, then performed surprisingly and tried to convince Flair to see her at WrestleMania. Flair didn’t answer and instead left the ring and shouted “Woo!” from the driveway.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7875Fu29bUs (/ embed)

Randy Orton came to explain why he brutally attacked Edge last week, who had just returned to the WWE after retiring in 2011 due to an injury.

The Viper was booed by the live audience and finally decided not to say anything. “I can’t do that,” he said before leaving.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyLsW_8JNEA (/ embed)

Other moments from Raw included Liv Morgan, who defeated Lana; Morgan’s former partner Ruby Riott returns after an injury to attack Morgan after the match. McIntyre defeats 24/7 champion Mojo Rawley in seconds; Aleister Black defeats Eric Young; Angel Garza ended his match against Rey Mysterio by driving him in exposed concrete outside the ring and defeating Asuka Natalya before Lynch challenged Asuka to a rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMbRtgeUDZs (/ embed)

Continue reading

WWE Raw: Randy Orton attacks Edge

WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa wins title match against Adam Cole

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella both pregnant: we are shocked. (TagsToTranslate) Entertainment